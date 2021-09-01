September 1, 2021
Randy Mueller inside the GM Room and making team cuts (Clip)

Randy Mueller inside the GM Room and making team cuts (Clip)

NFL Draft Profile: Dax Hollifield, Linebacker, Virginia Tech Hokies

NFL draft profile scouting report for Virginia Tech linebacker, Dax Hollifield
Author:
Publish date:
i (2)
259

#4
Pos: LB
Ht: 6010
Wt: 239
DOB: 12/1/99
Eligible: 2022
Shelby, NC
Shelby High School

Dax Hollifield
Virginia Tech Hokies

Pros:

Dietz: Hollifield primarily aligns as the Hokies’ starting MIKE linebacker, with some snaps on the outside. He has sufficient athleticism - solid burst off the snap and loose movement skills. When he is able to make contact with a running back, displays adequate technique and uses his functional strength to make the play. Not many whiffs on tackles in his film. Straight-line speed is nice, and his frame is ideal for an inside linebacker in today’s game. Displays patience when covering in the flats.

Cons:

Dietz: One of the more disappointing run defenders I have ever come across. Doesn’t have a plan when attacking the play - will aimlessly run into the offensive lineman and get washed out in mere seconds. When used as a blitzer, his vision is poor and will elongate his path to the football by taking wide turns around the edge. Fails to showcase proper instincts across the various portions of his positional duties. Takes some egregious angles in coverage and his COD skills are severely lacking as well.

Summary:

Dietz: Dax Hollifield has some juice in his skillset, and if he can smarten up as a linebacker he has the potential to be a surprisingly good player; however, his athleticism doesn't take away from the fact that he is a putrid run defender who is still incredibly raw in coverage. He’s a former 4-star recruit so his ceiling is theoretically high, but he needs boatloads of coaching to be anything more than a special team’s gunner at this stage.

One-Liners

Dietz: Hollifield has some nice speed and tackling technique, but he’s a poor run defender who needs an alleyway to make plays.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Dietz: 5.7 / 6.2

Pros:

