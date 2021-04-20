Dax Milne - Wide Receiver BYU Cougars Scouting Report

DAX MILNE | Brigham Young | WR | #5 | Jr | 5116 | 190 | 4.57 | South Jordan, UT | Bingham HS |

Overview:

It was incredibly hard to not let your eyes drift over to Brigham Young receiver Dax Milne when watching projected top-five pick Zach Wilson’s tape from this past season. He broke out as Wilson’s go-to option in an offense that absolutely lit up college football in 2020. Milne is a solid athlete who possesses the foot quickness to defeat press coverage and separate at the top of his route. He tracks the football very well down the field and shows great extension and body control at the catch point. While Milne is a savvy route runner, he isn’t a guy who is going to put pressure on a defense vertically. He does have a knack for the big play but his speed isn’t going to win him any matchups at the professional level. He will continue to rely on his smooth route running and reliable hands, the two things that made him the favorite target of Zach Wilson’s in 2020. Milne has a good chance to be the first BYU receiver drafted since Austin Collie went to the Colts in 2009. The smoothness to his game and potential to compete on special teams early on make him an intriguing option on day three for any team looking for a guy to come and compete his tail off from day one.

Background:

Raised outside of Salt Lake City, Utah. Not a ranked recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Started 3 of 10 games played as a freshman. Played in 13 games as a sophomore. Father played baseball at BYU and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers. Played basketball in high school.

