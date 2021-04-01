Dazz Newsome: Wide Receiver North Carolina Tar Heels 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

DAZZ NEWSOME | North Carolina | WO | #5 | Sr |5096 | 185 | 4.47e | Hampton, VA | Hampton High School

Overview:

A part of possibly the most underrated wide receiver group in all of college football, North Carolina slot receiver Dazz Newsome is the type of big play threat who can make plays in a variety of areas. With plus short area explosiveness, Newsome is an easy projection to the slot on the next level. Newsome is a YAC monster who has the ability to make a ton of players miss on the second and third levels. Despite a smaller frame, he does some more than admirable work at the catch point coming down with some difficult contested catch opportunities. Whether it is in the air or after the catch, Newsome is a very competitive football player in all areas who handles contact surprisingly well. He has some strong hands and has shown the talent to win at the highest point. More space player than complete wide receiver right now, Newsome is not the most nuanced route runner of all time. He has shown instances of rounding out of breaks, not creating the instant separation you would hope from a player of his style. Newsome makes his money as a space player who is much more dynamic after the catch than before. There is going to have to be a huge emphasis on the finer elements of the wide receiver position. When he gets the ball in his hands, it’s go time. With Newsome’s combination of YAC ability, explosiveness and playmaking potential, he is a potential early slot option who could hear his name called sometime early Day Three of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Background:

A second team All-ACC selection during the 2019 season, North Carolina wide receiver Dazz Newsome has started 20 of 32 total games played for the Tar Heels, totaling 1,751 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 134 receptions. Played for head coach Mike Smith at Hampton High School in Hampton, Virginia. Father (Myron) and brother (Deon) both played football for Virginia Tech.

