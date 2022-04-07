NFL Draft Profile: Deandre Johnson, 3-4 Outside Linebacker, Miami Hurricanes

#13

Pos: OLB

Ht: 6030

Wt: 253

Hand: 1028

Arm: 3318

Wing: 7838

40: 3318

DOB: 5/27/1999

Hometown: Miami, FL

High School: Miami Southridge

Deandre Johnson

Miami Hurricanes

One Liner:

An explosive mover with great length, Deandre Johnson’s borderline prohibitive play strength, concerning stiffness and limited pass rush arsenal cast doubt on his ability to win any track in the NFL.

Pros:

After losing three star pass rushers to the NFL before the 2021 season, Miami rotated defensive ends throughout the year. Deandre Johnson, a first-year Hurricane after transferring from Tennessee, worked his way into the starting lineup early in the season. In addition to his 3400 arms (Hula Bowl), the Miami native boasts impressive linear burst and explodes out of his stance. He is capable of shooting gaps. What’s more, he is a solid lateral mover in space and can drop into coverage with fairly clean transitions. He uses agility and quickness to take advantage of bad angles and capitalize on poor weight distribution. In the open field, Johnson exhibits notable downhill closing speed. Further, the Miami standout uses his length to establish distance and long-arms opponents. He churns his legs through half-man. He flashes the ability to set the edge. On his way into engagement, Johnson typically leads with his hands. He sometimes pairs counters with movement skills. The former Volunteer has a feel for leverage and, at times, dips his shoulder to reduce blockable surface area. Johnson does well to attack soft inside shoulders with burst before employing length and power. In coverage, the linebacker is athletic enough to stick with some tight ends and running backs. He slows pass-catchers down with physicality. He offers special teams value and is a respectable quarterback spy.

Cons:

Though he boasts certain notable traits, Miami’s 2021 tackle-for-loss leader has a questionable future in the NFL. First and foremost, Johnson is tight in his ankles and knees and fails to reliably flatten to the quarterback. As a result, his rush up the outside track is segmented. Moreover, Johnson’s play strength is bordering on prohibitive. He is substantially impacted by contact to his frame. Tight ends and running backs handle him routinely. Further, Johnson struggles to break blockers’ grips. He does not have the strength to drive linemen back and he cannot regularly make tackles through contact. He is washed out of plays far too easily. What’s more, Johnson exhibits below-average core strength and balance; he is thrown around by offensive players. He does not have the strength or flexibility to finish his rushes. Additionally, Johnson displays very little pass rush plan and a limited variety of hand moves. He plays with a high pad level too frequently for someone capable of winning leverage. He gives up his chest play after play. Johnson looks hesitant at times. He enters full-man too willingly. Against the run, the Miami native plays with poor gap discipline and fails to use his length properly. As a tackler, he angles for the inside leg and does not consistently try to wrap up. He is passive at the tackle point, pulling up or slowing down when another defender looks poised to finish the play.

Summary:

The 2022 NFL Draft class is loaded with talent at 4-3 defensive end and 3-4 outside linebacker. Miami’s Deandre Johnson flashes on film. His stellar length and above-average movement skills lead to promising plays in coverage and as a pass rusher. Unfortunately, his concerning play strength, stiffness and limited pass rush arsenal cast doubt on his ability to win up any track in the NFL. Currently unrosterable, he can develop into a special teamer and situational defender.

Background:

Born May 27th, 1999 to parents Andre Johnson and Michelle Williams in Miami, Florida, Deandre Johnson was a star athlete at Miami Southridge High School. The team captain helped lead the Spartans to the 2016-17 8A State Championship with a 12-2 record. After his Miami Southridge career, Johnson received a three-star rating from 247Sports Composite Rankings. The same outlet listed him as the 787th-overall player in the nation, the 46th-best weak-side defensive end in the class and the 104th-ranked recruit from Florida that year. Johnson graduated high school early to enroll at Tennessee. As a freshman in 2017, he started his career with a bang. He recorded three tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and two forced fumbles in his collegiate debut. He recorded just two more tackles and no other stats on the season. In 2018, he played in all 12 games and started one. He put up 13 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks on the year. As a junior, Johnson saw the field in all 13 games and started two. He made 13 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four hurries and one forced fumble. The Miami native started to break out as a consistent contributor in 2020. His 28 tackles were ninth on the team. Moreover, he recorded six tackles for loss (third on the team), 4.5 sacks (tied for team lead) and two forced fumbles (led the team). Johnson graduated with a degree in communication studies in December of 2020 and received the Cullom Family Athletic Scholar Endowment during his time at Tennessee. He transferred to Miami before the 2021 season and played immediately. As a redshirt senior, Johnson played in all 12 games and started the last 10 of the year. He led all Miami defenders with eight tackles for loss. His 4.5 sacks were good for second on the Hurricane defense. The Miami Southridge product declared for the 2022 NFL Draft and received an invitation to the Hula Bowl. In Orlando, he measured in at 6025 and 251 pounds with 1000 hands, 3400 arms and a 7848 wingspan. He has one brother, Tazhanae Johnson.

Grade:

UDFA