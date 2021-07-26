NFL Draft Profile: DeAngelo Malone, Defensive End, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

#10

Pos: DE

Ht: 6040

Wt: 240

DOB: 7/12/_

Eligible: 2022

Atlanta, GA

Cedar Grove High School

DeAngelo Malone

Auburn Tigers

Pros:

Lamattina: His frame offers a lot of length and versatility on the edge. Quick, long first step gives him the edge in most scenarios as a pass rusher because of the options it gives him. Uses his length and active hands very well to swipe and swim through offensive lineman in order to penetrate through the line of scrimmage. His ability to read and react as plays unravel is very apparent in his game because of the experience he brings. Swim move to the inside shoulder proved to be an effective move for Malone. Although he isn’t the strongest, his quickness off the line combined with his length and athleticism made him a tackling machine in the backfield over the past few seasons. Natural block shedder along the defensive line. Was able to reap the benefits and take advantage when matched against a tight end.

Cons:

Lamattina: Lack of play strength and thinner frame limits his true impact as a penetrating run defender. As a pass rusher, he isn’t as speedy or bendy enough around the outside shoulder to get to the quarterback with good consistency. Also struggles within those pressures he gets to finish off the plays because of the lack of speed in pursuit. Against better competition, he failed to hold his leverage to be involved on a lot of downs, whether that be running or passing plays. Inability to fully drop the shoulder hinders his full potential as well as a rusher.

Summary:

Lamattina: Malone played predominantly as a stand-up edge rusher for the Hilltoppers throughout his career. He led the entire country in tackles in 2019 for defensive lineman with 100. Malone relies upon his length, athleticism and quick first step to get him going on the edge. Often utilizing moves to the inside shoulder, he was able to penetrate the line of scrimmage on both the inside and outside. Malone’s biggest deficiency may lie within his frame and play strength. Especially telling in the run game, better offensive lineman that he came up against were able to handle him and completely take him out of the game. This coming season will be an important one to see if he can rekindle his 2019 form to solidify a spot in the top 100 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Background:

Hometown is Atlanta, Georgia. Rated as a two-star recruit by 247Sports. Named to the All-State First Team by the Georgia Sports Writers Association. Also picked up All-Metro honors from the Atlanta Journal Constitution. He missed four games in 2018 due to a high ankle sprain. Underwent surgery on his shoulder in 2019.

One-Liners

Lamattina: DeAngelo Malone flashes his ability with a quick first step and long frame. His lesser play strength in run defense keeps him on the fringe of being a day two pick heading into the 2021 season.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.1 / 7.6