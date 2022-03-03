Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Dee Anderson
Team(s)
Alabama A&M Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Oklahoma State Cowboys

NFL Draft Profile: Dee Anderson, Wide Receiver, Alabama A&M Bulldogs

NFL draft profile scouting report for Alabama A&M wide receiver, Dee Anderson
i (1)
i (5)

#11
Pos: WR
Ht: 6060
Wt: 220
DOB: _/_/_
Eligibility: 2022
Dallas, TX
DeSoto High School

Dee Anderson
Alabama A&M Bulldogs

One-Liner:

Dee Anderson is a big body and wins at the catch point with physicality and body control and lacks athleticism when running routes.

Pros:

Dee Anderson is a big body and super long. Transfer from LSU to Oklahoma State to Alabama A&M. He goes up and attacks the ball at the highest point with his large catch radius. He extends his arms fully when attacking the ball and making some adjustments. He has big hands and they are natural and makes catches with ease. Good concentration and catches the ball away from his frame. He is strong after the catch with good play strength, contact balance, with good field vision. He tracks the ball downfield well, maintaining his speed in stride.

Cons:

Anderson has limited explosiveness, change of direction skills, and lateral agility. His overall athletic ability will limit him from being a top-tier prospect. He struggles to run routes because he struggles to get in and out of breaks consistently. When he drops passes he will let them ball into his frame. Lacks speed to be a consistent threat downfield.

Summary:

Dee Anderson projects to be a practice squad player at the next level. He wins with his size which helps him at the catch point and uses his strength and balance to run after the catch. His limited explosiveness and athleticism will keep him from being a top-flight wideout. He plays with good awareness and needs to make an impact on special teams.

Background:

He is a 24-year-old prospect that played at LSU, Oklahoma State, and Alabama A&M. He was a unanimous 4-star recruit coming out of high school. In 2016, he had 2 starts and played in 11 games. He had 4 receptions for 73 yards. In 2017 he played in the final 8 games of the season. In 2018 he had 4 starts in 12 games and all these years he played at LSU. In 2019 he redshirted at LSU then transferred to Oklahoma State where he had game action once in 2020.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.8 / 6.7

Read More

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Fantasy Football Rankings

Devy Rankings

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Latest Podcast Episodes

#11
Pos: WR
Ht: 6060
Wt: 220
DOB: _/_/_
Eligibility: 2022
Dallas, TX
DeSoto High School

Dee Anderson
Alabama A&M Bulldogs

One-Liner:

Dee Anderson is a big body and wins at the catch point with physicality and body control and lacks athleticism when running routes.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

Dee AndersonAlabama A&M BulldogsLSU TigersOklahoma State Cowboys

USATSI_17060250
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Dee Anderson, Wide Receiver, Alabama A&M Bulldogs

By The NFL Draft Bible
just now
Member Exclusive
USATSI_17202028
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Defensive End, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

By The NFL Draft Bible
5 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_16689009
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Raheem Layne, Safety, Indiana Hoosiers

By The NFL Draft Bible
11 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_16684070
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Pierre Strong Jr., Running Back, South Dakota State Jackrabbits

By The NFL Draft Bible
10 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Photo-Credit-Andrew-Mason
NFL Draft Events

Combine Confidential: Sam Howell A Hot Commodity Amongst QB-Needy Teams

By Ric Serritella
11 hours ago
Photo-Credit-Dan-Parr
NFL Draft Events

Combine Confidential: USC Wideout Drake London Plans To Run At Pro Day

By Ric Serritella
12 hours ago
Sam Williams, Mississippi
NFL Draft Events

NFLPA Bowl: 3 NFL Combine Defensive Risers

By Ric Serritella
15 hours ago
NFL-Combine-2022
NFL Draft Events

NFL Draft: 2022 Scouting Combine Home Page

By The NFL Draft Bible
15 hours ago
Dai’Jean Dixon
NFL Draft Events

NFLPA Bowl: 3 NFL Combine Offensive Risers

By Ric Serritella
15 hours ago