NFL Draft Profile: Dee Anderson, Wide Receiver, Alabama A&M Bulldogs

#11

Pos: WR

Ht: 6060

Wt: 220

DOB: _/_/_

Eligibility: 2022

Dallas, TX

DeSoto High School

Dee Anderson

Alabama A&M Bulldogs

One-Liner:

Dee Anderson is a big body and wins at the catch point with physicality and body control and lacks athleticism when running routes.

Pros:

Dee Anderson is a big body and super long. Transfer from LSU to Oklahoma State to Alabama A&M. He goes up and attacks the ball at the highest point with his large catch radius. He extends his arms fully when attacking the ball and making some adjustments. He has big hands and they are natural and makes catches with ease. Good concentration and catches the ball away from his frame. He is strong after the catch with good play strength, contact balance, with good field vision. He tracks the ball downfield well, maintaining his speed in stride.

Cons:

Anderson has limited explosiveness, change of direction skills, and lateral agility. His overall athletic ability will limit him from being a top-tier prospect. He struggles to run routes because he struggles to get in and out of breaks consistently. When he drops passes he will let them ball into his frame. Lacks speed to be a consistent threat downfield.

Summary:

Dee Anderson projects to be a practice squad player at the next level. He wins with his size which helps him at the catch point and uses his strength and balance to run after the catch. His limited explosiveness and athleticism will keep him from being a top-flight wideout. He plays with good awareness and needs to make an impact on special teams.

Background:

He is a 24-year-old prospect that played at LSU, Oklahoma State, and Alabama A&M. He was a unanimous 4-star recruit coming out of high school. In 2016, he had 2 starts and played in 11 games. He had 4 receptions for 73 yards. In 2017 he played in the final 8 games of the season. In 2018 he had 4 starts in 12 games and all these years he played at LSU. In 2019 he redshirted at LSU then transferred to Oklahoma State where he had game action once in 2020.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.8 / 6.7

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Latest Podcast Episodes