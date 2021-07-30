Sports Illustrated home
How to identify the next breakout NFL superstar

How to identify the next breakout NFL superstar

NFL Draft Profile: Delarrin Turner-Yell, Safety, Oklahoma Sooners

NFL draft profile scouting report for Oklahoma safety, Delarrin Turner-Yell
Oklahoma-Sooners-Logo

#32
Pos: DS
Ht: 5096
Wt: 195
DOB: 12/16/_
Eligible: 2022
Hempstead, TX
Hempstead High School

Delarrin Turner-Yell
Oklahoma Sooners

Pros: 

Calderone: Turner-Yell’s processing skills are noticeable on tape, as he is always in the right place at the right time, especially in the run game. His shoulders and hips line up on a slender frame. Despite his skinny frame, he shows he has the strength and physicality needed to play the safety position. He’s willing to come up and make a play at the line of scrimmage utilizing his solid play recognition skills. Turner-Yell has a knack for recognizing route concepts which is one of his most substantial assets as a prospect. His tackling technique is something out of a clinic, as he is great at wrapping up and waiting for reinforcements with more prominent ball carriers. He comes flying up to the line of scrimmage on run plays, looking to make a tackle which shows he is engaged and alert in all play scenarios.

Cons: 

Calderone: Turner-Yell occasionally over pursues the football in running scenarios where he comes flying down the field to make a play. He is also limited in size, affecting how NFL teams see him as a hybrid safety.

Summary: 

Calderone: After exploding onto the scene in 2019, Turner-Yell showed more dominance in 2020, being a key leader for the backend of the Sooners defense. As a freshman, he had just seven tackles in four games. He quickly surpassed that level of play the following season, totaling 75 tackles in his sophomore season. The Sooner safety is dynamic because he can be dominant in pass coverage and the run game and he should be able to play multiple techniques at the next level.

Background: 

A three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. Rated as the No. 24 safety in the country by 247Sports and No. 100 by ESPN. He chose Oklahoma over Houston, Nebraska, Utah and others. Major is human relations and his first name is pronounced duh-LAIR-ee-in.

One-Liners

Calderone: The Sooner safety is dynamic because he can be dominant in pass coverage and the run game and he should be able to play multiple techniques at the next level.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Calderone: 7.6 / 8.0

