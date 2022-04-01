NFL Draft Profile: D'Eriq King, Quarterback, Miami Hurricanes

#1

Pos: QB

Ht: 5086

Wt: 196

Hand: 928

Arm: 2878

Wing: 7118

DOB: 8/23/1997

Hometown: Manvel, TX

High School: Manvel

D'Eriq King

Miami Hurricanes

One Liners

An athletic college quarterback, D’Eriq King’s prohibitive size, age and necessary development, substantial injury history and unclear position in the NFL cast doubts on his future in the league. He is a practice squad player with contributing upside as an offensive weapon or special teamer.

Pros:

Good football teams are largely fueled by high-level quarterback play. While at Houston, D’Eriq King was one of the most dominant offensive players in the nation; when he transferred to Miami, he was immediately named captain and had a strong year. He has experience at the college level as a pass-catcher and kick returner. King is tough enough to play coverage on special teams. As a signal-caller, the Miami star makes simple reads and has shown he can key on the safety. He trusts his receivers and recognizes when the pass-catcher has stacked the defender. King lets the ball go with a fairly quick release. He threads the needle on short to intermediate passes with zip and ball placement even despite his poor mechanics. He layers the ball between the second and third levels of a defense at times. Even when he misses, he keeps the ball away from opponents. He flashes deep accuracy. The former Houston standout’s calling card is his ability to open an offense on designed runs or scrambling. He is shifty and hard to bring down in the pocket. What’s more, he is a sudden athlete with the burst and speed to pick up chunk yards. King makes defenders miss in a variety of ways, showing off his twitch and change of direction ability. His leg drive and contact balance help him break tackles. He uses his blocks well. The Texas native is very physical.

Cons:

Exciting and productive college careers are not necessarily indicative of a strong draft profile. King’s future in the league is, as a whole, questionable. His size (5086 and 196 at the Combine) is almost unheard of at quarterback. As a result, he may need to change positions in the NFL. King will be 25 as a rookie. In the Cheez-It Bowl in 2020, he tore his ACL; his 2021 season ended prematurely with a throwing shoulder injury. On the field, the athletic passer is unable to progress to his third and fourth options. When pressured, he struggles to make reads and attempts risky passes while bailing on clean pockets. What’s more, King fails to see closing or lurking defenders in coverage and forces late passes too often. The experienced starter cannot simultaneously navigate the pocket and find his target. King sometimes focuses solely on the incoming pass rush and fails to look downfield. In his throwing motion, the Hurricanes’ star does not exhibit enough rotation, step-through or weight transfer. Under pressure, King needs to jump to get the ball over a defender’s reach. The ball still gets tipped. His need to actively lift his passes over opponents hurts his accuracy. Likewise, King cannot be trusted to make downfield throws. The ball hangs in the air or sinks to the ground before it reaches its deep target.

Summary:

Excellent athletes are typically sought after in the NFL Draft. That said, D’Eriq King’s future in the league is surrounded by questions. The 5086, 196 quarterback may need to switch positions in the league and has a substantial injury history. What’s more, he will be a 25-year-old developmental rookie. That said, he has played wide receiver and returned kicks in college. He is physical enough to play on special teams. He is a practice squad player earlier in his career; he can become an offensive weapon and special teamer in the right system if healthy.

Background:

Born August 24th, 1997 in Manvel, Texas, D’Eriq King was a superstar at Manvel High School. As a freshman, he passed for 1,745 yards and 14 touchdowns while running for 731 yards and 11 touchdowns. As a sophomore, he put up 2,628 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, 1,289 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. In his junior year, he recorded 3,193 passing yards, 47 passing touchdowns (to just three interceptions), 780 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. As a senior, he passed for 2,898 yards and 43 touchdowns (to five interceptions) while running for 640 yards and eight touchdowns. King was named to the Houston Chronicle’s 2016 Top 100 and was ranked the 11th-best player in Houston by VYPE Houston. He was an Elite 11 Semifinalist and First-Team All-Greater Houston player. He was District 22-6A MVP as a senior and a member of the ESPN300 (202) as a four-star recruit. 247Sports Composite Rankings listed King as a three-star recruit, the 296th-overall nationally, the 18th-ranked athlete in the class and the 63rd-best player from Texas that year. As a freshman at Houston in 2016, he played in 10 games while starting four splitting time at wide receiver and quarterback. He passed for 20 yards and one touchdown, ran 15 times for 56 yards and caught 29 passes for 228 yards and one touchdown. He also returned 10 kicks for 254 yards and a touchdown and six punts for 29 yards. He made the American Athletic Conference and Paul Hornung Award Honor Rolls. As a sophomore, King appeared in the last 10 games of the season after missing the first two with injury. He played the final four games of the year at quarterback and had three starts at receiver on the year. That season, he led the team with 1,260 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns to just two interceptions. He was third on the team with 29 receptions for 264 yards and two touchdowns. He ran the ball 72 times for 379 yards and a team-best eight rushing touchdowns. He, again, made the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll. Before the 2018 season, King was placed on the Manning Award Watch List. Despite missing 2.5 games with injury as a junior, the athletic passer set the American Athletic Conference record in touchdowns responsible for in a single season with 50. He led the nation in points responsible for per game (27.5) and scored a rushing touchdown in all 11 games he played in. King was one of only three quarterbacks in FBS history with at least 35 passing touchdowns and 13 rushing touchdowns in a year. In 2018, he passed for 2,982 yards and 36 touchdowns to six interceptions; he ran 111 times for 674 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had one reception for 12 yards. King was on the American All-Conference Second Team. He was a Maxwell Award Semifinalist and Earl Campbell Award Finalist. In 2019, King was placed on the Athlon Sports Preseason American Athletic Conference First Team. He started four games before redshirting. He passed for 663 yards and six touchdowns to two interceptions. He picked up 312 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. He ended his Houston career second in school history in passing efficiency, third in completion percentage, sixth in passing touchdowns, eighth in total offense, 10th in passing yards and fifth in touchdowns responsible for (82). He transferred to Miami after 2019 and was named one of four team captains before the 2020 season. As a redshirt senior, King started all 11 games at quarterback and led the way to an 8-2 record. He passed for 2,686 yards and 23 touchdowns (against five interceptions) on 64.1% completion. He ran the ball 130 times for a Miami quarterback single-season record 538 yards and four touchdowns. He earned All-ACC Honorable Mention and was a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, the Davey O’Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Award. In 2021, King started the first three games of the season at quarterback before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He passed for 767 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He ran for 96 yards. In the 2022 NFL Draft pre-draft process, King has worked out at quarterback and wide receiver. He has gone on record saying he is open to doing whatever he needs to do, including washing a team official’s car, to make a team and continue playing football. He earned an invitation to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl, where he was listed as a QB/WR. He came in at 5084 and 198 pounds with 0918 hands, 2858 arms and a 7168 wingspan. At the 2022 NFL Combine, he did not test but measured in at 5086 and 196 pounds with 0928 hands, 2878 arms and a 7118 wingspan. He ran an unofficial 4.65 40-yard dash and an unofficial 7.28 three-cone at Miami’s March 30th pro day.

Grade:

UDFA