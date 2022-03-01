NFL Draft Profile: De’Shaan Dixon, 4-3 Defensive End, Norfolk State

#18

Pos: DE

Ht: 6040

Wt: 251

Hand: 1038

Arm: 3348

Wing: 8128

DOB: 12/16/1998

Eligible: 2022

Cheaspeake, VA

Western Branch

De'Shaan Dixon Norfolk State Spartans

One Liner

De’Shaan Dixon is an imposing figure with a lean build packed full of explosion off the edge.

Pros

De’shaan Dixon is one heck of an athletic specimen. He has a build that NFL GMs seek out, with the athleticism and power that should translate well at the next level. Dixon is an imposing figure with a lean build packed full of explosion off the edge. He plays with very good leverage, starting his reps with good hand technique and placement, allowing him to gain leverage on opposing offensive linemen. Dixon follows that up with a powerful leg drive that dominates weaker linemen with a ferocious bull rush. His motor is always on and running at full speed, giving 100% on every play. Dixon has a massive wingspan, matched with great upper body strength that he uses to dominate linemen with grip and rip moves, and has a massive tackle radius. He has great flexibility throughout his body allowing him to flatten out when pursuing the quarterback off the edge. Dixon keeps his eyes in the backfield and when he does not win his pass-rush reps he uses his long wingspan to actively bat down passes at the line of scrimmage.

Cons

Dixon has all the power and athleticism in the world, he just needs to be coached on how to transfer all of that into winning his reps. He imposes his will, often beating lesser competition with ease, though when his first move fails, he lacks any counters. Dixon will need to learn how to string some moves together to win. At times, Dixon plays too tall when playing as a stand-up rusher, hindering his ability to gain leverage of offensive tackles. He is still a bit raw and needs to learn the nuances of containment in run defense.

Summary

Dixon has a bag of tools that will truly catch NFL scouts' attention. He has the ability and size to play as a stand-up rusher as an OLB in a base 3-4 scheme or with his hand in the dirt as a 4-3 DE. Dixon is a very coachable player and is an incredibly smart and compassionate man. He does a great job off the edge and with good coaching can be taught to counter and play with better leverage. What he does already possess is something you cannot teach and that is length and athleticism. Dixon will be a bit of a work in progress but has the tools to have a very productive NFL career.

Background

De’Shaan Dixon played four years of football and basketball at Western Branch high school. As a senior, Dixon received All-Tidewater, First-Team All-Monitor-Merrimac Conference, and Second-Team All-6A South Region honors as a defensive end. During that season he compiled 52 tackles, 18 for a loss, 9 sacks, and 23 QB hurries. As a freshman at Norfolk State, he saw action in the team’s final eight games as a situational pass-rusher, converting just a single sack. Dixon saw action in all 11 of the team’s games as a sophomore starting four of those games. He notched 31 tackles, though he did not record a single sack. As a junior, Dixon became a full-time starter and earned an All-MEAC third-team selection. He led all defensive linemen on the team with 61 tackles. It was his senior year when everything came together. He finished the season with 54 tackles, 12.5 for a loss, and 9 sacks. His constant improvement mixed with his size and athleticism will be very attractive to the NFL.

Quote

“If you were to bank on one prospect from this event on getting drafted, Dixon would be the choice.” Ric Serritella SI

“I’m showing them I belong in the league. I know that I have the ability to play at the next level and coming out here being with guys from HBCUs to represent my school. I feel I’ve got an opportunity at the next level. As a pass rusher, you should be able to pass rush from anywhere. I mean, even stopping the run as well, you should be able to make plays from anywhere. You’re supposed to know — as a defensive lineman– you got to know all positions.” -- De'Shaan Dixon at the HBCU Legacy Bowl