NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Deshawn Pace, Linebacker, Cincinnati Bearcats

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Cincinnati LB Deshawn Pace
Cincinnati LB Deshawn Pace
cincinnati bearcats logo

#20
Pos: LB
Ht: 6016
Wt: 218
DOB: 03/21/
Hometown: Cincinnati, OH
High School: Colerain
Eligibility: 2023

Deshawn Pace
Cincinnati Bearcats

Background:

Deshawn Pace is a major playmaker for the University of Cincinnati. He began as a freshman posting some solid stats including a forced fumble and getting a career-high four tackles in two games. He then improved from 2020 to 2021 where he made a name for himself. He posted ninety-four tackles and a team-leading four interceptions. He had a tremendous performance for Cincinnati’s playoff appearance vs Alabama with nine tackles. His major improvement from freshman to sophomore year shows Pace’s potential. 

Cincinnati Bearcats
Cincinnati Bearcats

