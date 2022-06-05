NFL Draft Profile: Deshawn Pace, Linebacker, Cincinnati Bearcats

#20

Pos: LB

Ht: 6016

Wt: 218

DOB: 03/21/

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

High School: Colerain

Eligibility: 2023

Deshawn Pace

Cincinnati Bearcats

Background:

Deshawn Pace is a major playmaker for the University of Cincinnati. He began as a freshman posting some solid stats including a forced fumble and getting a career-high four tackles in two games. He then improved from 2020 to 2021 where he made a name for himself. He posted ninety-four tackles and a team-leading four interceptions. He had a tremendous performance for Cincinnati’s playoff appearance vs Alabama with nine tackles. His major improvement from freshman to sophomore year shows Pace’s potential.