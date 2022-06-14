NFL Draft Profile: Deuce Vaughn, Running Back, Kansas State Wildcats

#22

Pos: RB

Ht: 5051

Wt: 168

DOB: 11/2/2001

Hometown: Round Rock, TX

High School: Cedar Ridge

Eligibility: 2023

Deuce Vaughn

Kansas State Wildcats

One-Liner:

An explosive playmaker with elite top-end speed and the wiggle to make any defender miss a tackle.

Evaluation:

This could be quietly the most explosive player in college football and has all the tools you want to see. He has elite breakaway speed, extremely agile with the shiftiness to make anyone miss their tackle and if that doesn’t work he has the power to run through the defender. He is a very small running back, but it doesn’t prevent him from dominating a football game. He is a patient runner with phenomenal field vision and can turn a loss of yards into a five-yard gain and the defense can’t stop it from happening. He is a smooth and clean route runner with very good hands. He also understands how to get open and be a great outlet for his quarterback. On the downside, his size makes him a little bit of a liability in pass protection. He has an outstanding work ethic and no matter the score, he is giving everything he has. Powerful legs that never stop moving. This gives him the ability to be very fast and still can run through a defense. He can sometimes get caught in the backfield by taking an extra cut, but that doesn’t happen too often. Though he is a powerful runner, he doesn’t have great strength and can be overwhelmed easily. He is almost a carbon copy of former NFL and Kansas St running back Darren Sproles, so he should have no problem finding success at the next level. However, it may take time for him to get used to the NFL as there will be a lot of players just as fast and much better at tackling.

Grade:

2nd-3rd Round Pick