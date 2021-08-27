NFL Draft Profile: Devin Wynn, Running Back, Furman Paladins

#0

Pos: RB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 211

DOB: 11/17/98

Eligible: 2022

Greensboro, GA

Greene County High School

Devin Wynn

Furman Paladins

Pros:

Leinweber: Back with above-average size who lines up in the backfield, as a tight end and in the slot. Wynn possesses above-average burst through the first and second levels and is capable of jump-cutting at slow speeds. Creativity and wiggle make him capable of consistently missing the first defender miss. His feel for zone and power schemes is very good as he can run patiently to let his blocks develop or hit big lanes without hesitation. Wynn finishes runs by lowering his shoulder and consistently falling forward or using a stiff arm on the sideline. He is deployed as a blocker on screens and at the goalline speaking to his physicality and toughness. As a receiver, he possesses the fluidity and flexibility to develop into a capable route runner.

Cons:

Leinweber: On wide runs, Wynn does not anticipate leverage and has a habit of turning his back to the defense. He slows his momentum at the third level, expecting to make defenders miss. Arm tackles slow him down as he does not barrel through and often spins out. He gets run down in space due to below-average speed. Wynn has below-average catching ability, failing to catch passes outside of his frame.

Summary:

Leinweber: Back with above-average size who runs physically, consistently falling forward. Wynn possesses good vision and creativity as well as blocking ability. He has developed bad habits and lacks transcendent physical traits. Wynn projects as a practice squad running back who has a shot at an active roster if he can contribute on special teams. He is a solid player without glaring weaknesses who can offer reliable depth.

One-Liners

Ezring: Physical runner with good vision and creativity. Lacks transcendent traits but also has few weaknesses.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 5.7 / 7.0