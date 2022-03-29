NFL Draft Profile: Devon Williams, Wide Receiver, Oregon Ducks
#2
Pos: WR
Ht: 6050
Wt: 210
Hand: 978
Arm: 3418
Wing: 8100
40: 4.65
Vertical: 33
Broad: 1101
3 Cone: NA
Bench: NA
Shuttle: NA
DOB: 7/6/2001
Hometown: Lancaster, CA
High School: Antelope Valley
Devon Williams
Oregon Ducks
One Liners
Wideout with great size, below-average speed and explosiveness who fits best as a big slot.
Pros
Big and long wide receiver who operates on the outside. Williams is a technically sound route runner, showing the ability to attack leverage. Due to his size, he best operates on a vertical route tree. He displays above average hip sink. A willing, feisty blocker, Williams locates bigger defenders like linebackers and sustains by moving his feet. He looks to finish when he is in a position to.
Cons
Despite his high-cut build, Williams possesses below-average speed as he doesn't threaten defenders vertically. Having to decelerate severely through breaks prevents him from creating separation as he also lacks explosiveness out of breaks and off the line. When open, Williams lets the ball get into his body. His physicality to box out defenders at the catch point is merely average despite having a size advantage. As a blocker, he wins with effort, not technique.
Read More
Summary
Outside receiver with great size and below-average speed and explosiveness. Williams shows the ability to attack leverage. He does not play to his size at the catch point and struggles to create separation due to athletic limitations. Williams projects as a camp-wideout who has to improve his prowess to win in the air and show special teams' ability to make a roster. Due to his size, he should at least make a practice squad as his best fit is as a big slot.
Grade
4th Round
Devon Williams
Oregon Ducks
