NFL Draft Profile: Devon Williams, Wide Receiver, Oregon Ducks

#2

Pos: WR

Ht: 6050

Wt: 210

Hand: 978

Arm: 3418

Wing: 8100

40: 4.65

Vertical: 33

Broad: 1101

3 Cone: NA

Bench: NA

Shuttle: NA

DOB: 7/6/2001

Hometown: Lancaster, CA

High School: Antelope Valley

Devon Williams

Oregon Ducks

One Liners

Wideout with great size, below-average speed and explosiveness who fits best as a big slot.

Pros

Big and long wide receiver who operates on the outside. Williams is a technically sound route runner, showing the ability to attack leverage. Due to his size, he best operates on a vertical route tree. He displays above average hip sink. A willing, feisty blocker, Williams locates bigger defenders like linebackers and sustains by moving his feet. He looks to finish when he is in a position to.

Cons

Despite his high-cut build, Williams possesses below-average speed as he doesn't threaten defenders vertically. Having to decelerate severely through breaks prevents him from creating separation as he also lacks explosiveness out of breaks and off the line. When open, Williams lets the ball get into his body. His physicality to box out defenders at the catch point is merely average despite having a size advantage. As a blocker, he wins with effort, not technique.

Summary

Outside receiver with great size and below-average speed and explosiveness. Williams shows the ability to attack leverage. He does not play to his size at the catch point and struggles to create separation due to athletic limitations. Williams projects as a camp-wideout who has to improve his prowess to win in the air and show special teams' ability to make a roster. Due to his size, he should at least make a practice squad as his best fit is as a big slot.

Grade

4th Round