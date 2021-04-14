Dicaprio Bootle - Free Safety Nebraska Cornhuskers Scouting Report

DICAPRIO BOOTLE | Nebraska | DS | #7 | Sr | 5096 | 190 | Miami, FL | Southridge HS | 09.17.97

Overview:

A player’s best ability will always be availability and Bootle passes the durability test with 32 consecutive starts to end his Nebraska career. His in-game experience also comes with him starting a few games at the safety position, which could help his NFL future. He displays good eye discipline and spatial awareness as a zone defender who has a good feel for seeing route concepts develop in front of him. Impressive hip fluidity is solid when watching how effortlessly he can speed turn and get back in phase once a receiver attacks his leverage. His few career starts at safety looked more natural for him; it was evident he was seeing more of the field, which enabled him to play faster. Lacks the twitch you ideally would like to see from a sub-6-foot defensive back; tape does not show a lot of burst when driving downhill out of his back-pedal. Long speed is a concern as he is known to be one who gets taken deep, having too many instances of receivers taking him over the top even when the ball is not thrown his way. Bootle will be worth a camp invite to determine if safety will be his position of the future.

Background:

All-Big Ten selection during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Selected as a team captain during the 2020 season. Redshirt in 2016. He earned his degree in management in December, 2019, graduating in less than four years. Bootle has volunteered his time with Day of Service, the Nebraska Football Road Race, School is Cool and local hospital visits. Played for head coach Billy Rolle at Miami’s Southridge High School.

