NFL Draft Profile: Diego Fagot, Linebacker, Navy Midshipmen

#54

Pos: ILB

Ht: 6020

Wt: 237

Hand: L 868

Arm: 3078

Wing: 7448

40:

Vertical:

Broad:

3 Cone:

Bench:

Shuttle:

DOB: 12/30/1997

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL

High School: Calvary Christian

Diego Fagot

Navy Midshipmen

One-Liner:

Fagot is an instinctual player that uses his reactionary playstyle to flow downhill and make plays behind the line of scrimmage.

Pros:

Fagot has a big frame that is filled out from top to bottom. He blitzes the gap with timely instincts and powerful hits upon arrival. His length allows him to work a subtle long-arm that leads to a slight dip move that creates separation between him and linemen. His burst and short-area quickness is impressive and when paired with his instincts, he times the play impeccably. He is a fundamentalist in the tackling department and reads coverage keys with adequate ability to cover ground in zone schemes.

Cons:

Occasionally takes bad angles where his balance and fluidity can be exposed, causing him to lose gap integrity. As a blitzer, if a lineman gets hands-on, he can panic at times and give up his back, making him an easy finish for guards and tackles. Doesn't have the best traits for man to man on backs or tight ends in man coverage ad occasionally loses depth due to eye discipline in zone coverage.

Summary:

Fagot is the ideal leader of a defense between his military background, football I.Q and high character. He plays the position with great technique in terms of form tackling and subtle shed moves and impressive burst and short-area quickness. His lack of modern coverage ability and tendencies to get finished are the two things he must overcome to have a long-lasting NFL career.

Background:

The Florida native was a three-sport athlete at the Naval Prep Academy Calvary Christian in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Lettering in basketball, football, and track and field, Fagot earned Broward-Dade County Male Athlete of the Year for his accomplishments on the gridiron and track and field with a 2016-2017 state championship in the shot-put. He was named a team captain for Navy in 2021 and won the East-West Shrine Bowl defensive MVP in 2022. Fagot majored in English during his time at the Naval academy.

Grade:

Day 3 (Rounds 5-7)

Quotable:

“The 6'3", 240-pound defender is a talented run-stuffer who possesses tremendous read-and-react skills and some pass-rushing ability.” Kristopher Knox, BleacherReport

“To become an officer in the United States military there is a lot of studying and preparation involved. As the middle linebacker, he had to be one of the smartest players, if not the smartest, on the field.” Anthony Del Trecco ChampionshipSportsMedia