Dillon Radunz - Offensive Tackle North Dakota State Bison 2021 Scouting Report

Dillon Radunz | North Dakota State | OT | #75 | Sr | 6052 | 298 | 5.25e | Becker, MN | Becker HS

Overview:

Possesses tremendous athleticism, experience as a three-year starter and is a highly intelligent player. Radunz demonstrates a high motor, does a nice job on chip blocks and getting down the line while seeking to destroy at the second level. Despite playing in only one game during the 2020 season, Radunz demonstrates advanced technique for the position, highlighted by his dominant performance at the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl. He does need to learn how to do a better job finishing his blocks on a more consistent basis and polish up some missteps in pass protection. He will also be fighting the small-school label even while coming from the cream of the crop on the FCS level. Radunz has plenty of room to bulk up an additional 10-15 pounds, which could be beneficial for him to get stronger for the next level. After a standout showing in Mobile, Radunz has a shot to hear his name called in the back end of round one.

Quote of Note:

I want to be a left tackle because that’s where I’m most confident. But some teams want to see what I can do inside, which I have no problem with. Ultimately, I want to play a significant role early on in my professional career. I know it’s a team sport, so wherever I can have the most impact, that’s where I’ll play. – Dillon Radunz

Background:

Has an even-keel personality; doesn’t get flustered, per coaches. Son of Kathy Radunz and the late Jeff Radunz, has an older sister, Danielle, and a younger brother, Nick Radunz, an offensive lineman also on the Bison. Owns a tattoo on his right arm in honor of his father, who he lost at the age of 10 to alcoholism. Part of a two-time state champion team at Becker HS under coach Dwight Lundeen; also a three-year starter in basketball and shot put qualifier in track and field. Major: industrial engineering and management.

