Dillon Stoner - Wide Receiver Oklahoma State Cowboys Scouting Report

DILLON STONER | Oklahoma State | WO | #17 | rSr | 5116 | 198 | 4.57 | Tulsa, OK | Jenks HS | 2.06.98

Overview:

An All-Big 12 Football Honorable Mention in 2019, Stoner stepped up as the Cowboys’ No. 1 receiving option when Tylan Wallace went down for the year. He possesses solid size out of the slot and that sturdy frame helps him make contested catches in the middle of the field. The speed isn’t going to blow anyone away by any means but Stoner is a solid route runner who understands how to find grass and get open. Coach Mike Gundy has been very open in the past to moving Stoner out to the outside, which points to his versatility and ability to play multiple different positions. He owns some of the most reliable hands you can find but is limited athletically. His play speed isn’t popping off the film and he doesn’t provide much of any value after the catch. Stoner is best regarded as a reliable slot option who understands zone coverage and how to find the openings to move the chains consistently.

Background:

Born February 6, 1998 in Tulsa. Son of Steve and Kim Stoner. Attended Jenks High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Played for coach Allan Trimble at Jenks. Starred as a receiver, defensive back, punter and return man throughout his high school career, winning four state championships. Scored 10 touchdowns on 36 receptions as a senior. Besides being a starter on both sides of the ball, he averaged 39.8 yards as a punter, was the holder on place kicks and was effective as a punt and kickoff returner. Agribusiness major.

