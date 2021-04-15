Divine Deablo - Strong Safety Virginia Tech Hokies Scouting Report

DIVINE DEABLO | Virginia Tech | DS | #25 | rSr | 6033 | 226 | Winston-Salem, NC | Mount Tabor

Overview:

It was hard to miss Deablo on the field for the Hokies over the last few seasons. Aside from rock-solid production, Deablo is a massive safety who brings an interesting blend of size and athleticism. Sporting the No. 17 during his career, that creates flashbacks to Kam Chancellor roaming the back end of the Hokies defense with his massive frame. Deablo is a physical run defender who does some outstanding work both in the box and running the alley. He has some bad intentions as a tackler and doesn’t miss much in the open field. While working in short zones, he shows some good instincts to navigate action in front of him. He rarely takes false steps, always seeming to maintain outstanding eye discipline. As is typical for a defensive back of this size, Deablo is tight-hipped when changing direction. This can severely limit his impact in man coverage. As a strong safety, his true fit would be in a Cover 3 heavy system that doesn’t put a huge emphasis on him in deep-zone responsibilities. With his combination of size and tackling prowess, Deablo could be a candidate as a fulltime linebacker but his ability on special teams alone will earn him a look.

Background:

Deablo has played 41 total games for the Hokies, including 22 starts during his final two seasons. Posted a career-high 84 tackles as a junior. Wore the Beamer No. 25 jersey in the team’s matchup against Pitt during the 2018 season. Began his career at wide receiver before moving to defensive back. Coached by Laymarr Marshall at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Rated as high as a four-star prospect by ESPN.

