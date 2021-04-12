DJ Daniel - Cornerback Georgia Bulldogs Scouting Report

Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
DJ DANIEL | Georgia | DC | #14 | Sr | 5115 | 183 | Griffin, GA | Spalding HS

A part of possibly the most talented and deep cornerback group in college football, Daniel is one of the more underrated defensive backs in the 2021 draft class. Quickly asserting himself after his stop at Georgia Military College, Daniel was playing at a high level of football by the end of the 2019 season. With a long lean frame and plus long speed, Daniel has the type of athletic profile to match up against larger wide receivers on the perimeter. He has extremely oily hips, showing the easy turn-and-run ability to work vertically. Down the field, Daniel can be very sticky, staying attached despite contact. Daniel is very patient at the line of scrimmage, and remains patient throughout his transition. There are moments where he can get a little too grabby when playing the ball in the air. Daniel does not consistently locate the football, leading to some late reactions and panic while trying to make a play on the ball. He has the type of build to put on a substantial amount of weight down the road. As of now, Daniel can struggle in the run game with a lack of bulk to press the issue. As just a two-year contributor, the upside is substantial for Daniel. With continued progress, his combination of length, smoothness and athleticism could provide Daniel an opportunity to develop into a starter.

Daniel started 11 of the 13 games in his first year with the Bulldogs after transferring from Georgia Military College. Played in four games in 2020. Was a four-star recruit under head coach Nick Davis at Spalding High School.

