NFL Draft Profile: D'Jordan Strong, Cornerback, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

#7

Pos: CB

Ht: 5110

Wt: 175

DOB: _/_/_

Eligible: 2022

Batesville, MS

South Panola High School

D'Jordan Strong

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Pros:

Leinweber: Utilized as an outside cornerback in soft press, off man and cover three and four as well as cloud coverage. Strong possesses above-average change of direction ability with quick feet and a low center of gravity. He is patient in soft press, establishing contact and forcing receivers to the sideline when he can. Staying square, he is confident sitting on routes, not getting threatened vertically. Strong is a playmaker, breaking on routes when he has help over the top and finding a way to get his hands on the football on tipped passes. In run support, he makes an attempt to gain outside leverage.

Cons:

Leinweber: Being undersized and lacking strength, Strong gets driven and displaced by blocking receivers. He can miss in space as a tackler, trying to trip up ball carriers low. In the red zone, he is not alert, transitioning from playing pass to run. Strong shows poor spacing in deep zones, getting too deep and not making an attempt to close windows, allowing for easy completions. This limits his playmaking aspect in zone coverage as he is out of position to break up passes, even in condensed areas of the field.

Summary:

Leinweber: Undersized cornerback who plays on the outside in college. Strong is a playmaker, coming away with interceptions. He is best in man coverage and when he can get his hands on receivers early in routes. In deep zones, he is poor and he struggles in run support. Strong projects as a camp player with a realistic shot at a practice squad as a nickel defender. To make a roster, he has to improve his run defense.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Undersized cornerback with playmaking instincts. Strong projects to nickel, is best in man coverage and struggles in run support.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.6 / 6.9