NFL Draft Profile: D'Marco Jackson, Linebacker, Appalachian State Mountaineers

#52

Pos: LB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 230

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Spartanburg, SC

Broome High School

D'Marco Jackson Appalachian State Mountaineers

One-Liner:

“A punishing downhill backer that has potential to grow into a contributor at the next level.”

Pros:

Long arms for his build and has room to add more mass at six-foot 230-pounds. Quick initial step, comes downhill with a purpose. Jackson does a good job working around and dipping under blocks. Uses his hands well at the point of attack getting off blocks. Can make plays in the backfield timing up blitzes and plugging holes in the line. Good tackling radius and has strength to finish tackles. Nice motor on blitzes, works hard to get to the QB. Athleticism is decent, and will be able to win races at the edge.

Cons:

Needs to do a better job in gap control, will leave his assignment and attack holes. Gets overaggressive working downhill too quickly, offensive lineman will use his momentum against him. Stiffer athlete struggles to move laterally in space and change direction. Lets his eyes get the better of him getting caught watching the line and pulling guards instead of the ball. Lacks general awareness, will lose receivers in zone. Doesn't project well in man coverage.

Summary:

Jackson is a downhill linebacker for Appalachian State. He lives off the physical mentality to attack running backs in the hole and drive them back. At six-foot 230-pounds, Jackson is built like the modern NFL linebacker, but doesn’t carry the same coverage ability right now. He’s got exceptional length and the run stopping capabilities to put himself on NFL depth charts at the very least. Give him time to develop as a zone dropper. Jackson could win in the passing game by keeping everything in front of him and making consistent tackles. Look out for Jackson as a valuable early day three prospect.

Background:

From Spartanburg, South Carolina and graduated from Broome High School in 2017. Was a two star recruit out of high school with offers to Air Force, Army, and Charlotte. Was a South Carolina Mr. Football finalist. Finished career with over 400 tackles, 27 TFLs, 15 sacks and eight interceptions Played running back in high school rushing for over 3,000 yards. Named Broome High School MVP in 2015 & 2016. Redshirted in 2017. Played in 13 games in 2018 on special teams and inside linebacker. Played in 14 games and made six starts at linebacker in 2019. Fifth on the team in tackles with 60. 2020 First-team All-Sun Belt from Phil Steele, second-team All-Sun Belt from the league and third-team pick from PFF. Made 12 starts at linebacker and was a team leader in tackles with 91. In 2021, was All-America recognition from PFN (second team), Phil Steele (fourth team) and PFF College (honorable mention). The Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Sun Belt. Team captain started all 14 games and recorded 120 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, six sacks, and one interception. Invited to Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.3/7.0

