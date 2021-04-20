Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

Drake Jackson - Offensive Center Kentucky Wildcats 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Drake Jackson
Author:
Publish date:

DRAKE JACKSON | Kentucky | OC | #52 | rSr | 6012 | 313 | 5.30e | Versailles, KY | Woodford | 12.08.97

Overview: 

Among the best centers in all of college football, Jackson was a beacon of consistency during the entirety of his career. Boasting outstanding toughness and physicality, Jackson is the type of competitor who can carve out a niche for a long time on the next level. Jackson has a nasty streak, showcasing fantastic effort and hand usage to win leverage battles in the trenches. He is a functional athlete who is more than solid enough to work laterally and to reach the second level. Jackson shows the type of intelligence wanted at the center position, including great leadership traits. From a physical perspective, Jackson is not the most inspiring interior offensive lineman around. He is undersized with short arms, limiting any high upside for the position. Jackson can be outmanned in pass protection, failing to match up well against more talented defensive linemen. He is the type of player that people bet against and he proceeds to transcend his perceived lack of physical profile. With his combination of leadership, effort, and physicality, Jackson has starter talent upside at center moving forward.

Background: 

A first-team All-SEC selection during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Jackson has started 44 of 47 career games for the Wildcats. Dad, Brian, played football at Purdue; brother, Dane, is a center at North Texas. Graduated in December of 2019 with a degree in agricultural economics. He is currently working on a master's degree in kinesiology and health promotion. Attended Woodford County in Versailles, Kentucky. Chose Kentucky over offers from Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State and Alabama, among others.

Drake Jackson RAS

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

HeggieBrettFranksFeleipe_190907_6892_JayMetz
Scouting Reports

Brett Heggie - Offensive Center Florida Gators 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

1057706364.jpg.0
Scouting Reports

Drake Jackson - Offensive Center Kentucky Wildcats 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

USATSI_12563775
Scouting Reports

Trey Hill - Offensive Center Georgia Bulldogs 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

USATSI_15145676
Scouting Reports

Josh Myers - Offensive Center Ohio State Buckeyes 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

USATSI_15497911
Scouting Reports

David Moore - Offensive Center Grambling State Tigers 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

1014
NFL

[WATCH] Recapping the top performers from The CAMP

USATSI_14953580
Scouting Reports

Adrian Hardy - Wide Receiver Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Scouting Report

USATSI_15364809
Scouting Reports

Brandon Smith - Wide Receiver Iowa Hawkeyes Scouting Report

USATSI_15354596
Scouting Reports

Dax Milne - Wide Receiver BYU Cougars Scouting Report