Drake Jackson - Offensive Center Kentucky Wildcats 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Among the best centers in all of college football, Jackson was a beacon of consistency during the entirety of his career. Boasting outstanding toughness and physicality, Jackson is the type of competitor who can carve out a niche for a long time on the next level. Jackson has a nasty streak, showcasing fantastic effort and hand usage to win leverage battles in the trenches. He is a functional athlete who is more than solid enough to work laterally and to reach the second level. Jackson shows the type of intelligence wanted at the center position, including great leadership traits. From a physical perspective, Jackson is not the most inspiring interior offensive lineman around. He is undersized with short arms, limiting any high upside for the position. Jackson can be outmanned in pass protection, failing to match up well against more talented defensive linemen. He is the type of player that people bet against and he proceeds to transcend his perceived lack of physical profile. With his combination of leadership, effort, and physicality, Jackson has starter talent upside at center moving forward.

A first-team All-SEC selection during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Jackson has started 44 of 47 career games for the Wildcats. Dad, Brian, played football at Purdue; brother, Dane, is a center at North Texas. Graduated in December of 2019 with a degree in agricultural economics. He is currently working on a master's degree in kinesiology and health promotion. Attended Woodford County in Versailles, Kentucky. Chose Kentucky over offers from Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State and Alabama, among others.

