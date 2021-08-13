NFL Draft Profile: Drew Beesley, Defensive End, Michigan State Spartans

#86

Pos: DE

Ht: 6020

Wt: 260

DOB: 7/17/97

Eligible: 2022

Warren, MI

De La Salle Collegiate High School

Drew Beesley

Michigan State Spartans

Pros:

Calderone: The Spartans veteran is solid in run coverage and is particularly tough to move around due to his lower and upper body strength. Beesley has a motor that shows on film, always running towards the ball carrier until the whistle blows. One of his most prevalent strengths is his ability to maintain technique even when he is outmatched. Although he may lose the battle in his pass rush, Beesley’s technique can allow him to make a play down the field after the ball is thrown. His gap discipline in run defense shows why he is one of the most respected defenders on Michigan State.

Cons:

Calderone: Although he has smarts and plays with solid technique, Beesley lacks the athleticism to be highly coveted at the next level. He has a slender frame that will likely be encouraged to put on weight when he gets to the next level. Beelsey has the tendency to struggle against bigger offensive tackles in his pass rush, struggling to get leverage on them. The bigger tackles tend to have the ability to manhandle him at the point of attack. It is worrisome that he hasn’t taken the big leap yet in his career and that his improvement has plateaued towards the end of his college career.

Summary:

Calderone: The Michigan native entered the 2020 season as a leader of the defense, collecting 27 tackles and 3.0 sacks in five games. He’s a hard-nosed player who relies on his physicality and long arms to get to the quarterback. Beesley is also effective in the run game, containing the edge and not letting any ball-carriers get outside of him. The senior defensive end has seen action in 33 career games, making eight starts with 47 career tackles. Adding to that, Beesley has 11.5 career tackles for loss and 4.5 career sacks, along with four pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble. He’s a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

Background:

Played for the East in the 34th annual Michigan High School Coaches All-Star Game on June 25 in Saginaw, Michigan. Career record holder at Warren De La Salle in tackles for loss as he recorded 142 total tackles, 46 solo tackles and 17 sacks in his high school career. He was named to the 2015 Detroit News All-Metro East team after collecting 47 tackles, including 6.5 sacks, as a senior. Beesley helped lead Warren De La Salle to the Division 2 state championship as a junior in 2014; collected two tackles, including a half tackle for loss, and had one catch for 12 yards in the state title game vs. Muskegon Mona Shores. He recorded 60 stops, including 5.5 sacks in his junior season. Drew is the son of Andy and Jill Beesley. He was born July 17, 1997 and graduated with his bachelor’s degree in economics in December 2020.

One-Liners

Calderone: One of Michigan State's most veteran defenders, Beesley is effective in the run game, containing the edge and not letting any ball-carriers get outside of him.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Calderone: 6.4 / 6.7