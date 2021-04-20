Drew Dalman - Offensive Center Stanford Cardinal 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

DREW DALMAN | Stanford | IOL | #51 | rJr | 6022 | 300 | 5.18e | Salinas, CA | Palma | 10.15.xx

Offensive linemen are not often afforded the opportunity to win awards in recognition of their athletic success. However, Dalman has been named team captain, been on several All-Pac 12 teams, distinguished himself academically and been placed on the watch list for annual offensive line awards. Over the past three years, Dalman also started two games at right guard and 20 at center from 2018 to 2020. On top of these achievements, Stanford awarded its ironman offensive lineman with its 2019 Team Technician Award. As that title would indicate, Dalman is very technically sound. His initial punch is generally accurate and employs leverage properly. Similarly, he maintains a wide base while engaged. These nuances manufacture power and improve his anchor. Additionally, Dalman’s flexible frame allows him to roll his hips out while engaged to gain leverage and enhance his functional strength even more. Moreover, Dalman wins with impressive movement skills. He can consistently climb to the second level or pull to lead block in the run game. Once in space, he successfully engages second-level defenders at a high rate thanks to his lateral agility and technique. All the same, Dalman’s lack of power limits him in pass protection and as a run blocker. His anchor gives way somewhat regularly and he does not consistently drive defensive linemen off the ball. What’s more, Dalman can be slow to process in pass protection. He struggles to identify stunts and can fail to pick up gap shooters even when otherwise unoccupied. While the 2020 team captain’s impressive movement skills and technique may make him a practice-squad player with the potential to develop into a rosterable swing backup, Dalman’s NFL outlook is clouded by his already concerning power, inconsistent processing and the promise of faster and stronger opponents.

Grew up in Georgia and later moved to California. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Mechanical Engineering major. Academic standout. Redshirt. Started 4 of 7 games played as a freshman. Started 12 games as a sophomore. Started six games in 2020, earning first-team All-PAC 12 honors. Parents are married. Father played football at Stanford and in the NFL and later coached at Stanford and the NFL. Grandfather played college football. Enjoys swimming, biking and coaching flag football. Has Portuguese roots. Played track and football in high school.

