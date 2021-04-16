Drue Chrisman - Punter Ohio State Buckeyes Scouting Report

DRUE CHRISMAN | Ohio State | P | #91 | rSr | 6022 | 222 | Lawrenceburg, IN | Cincinnati LaSalle | 07.07.97 (23)

Overview:

A Second Team All-Big Ten Selection, Chrisman averaged 45 yards on 22 punts, including 11 of his that landed inside the opponents 20- yard line. In fact, he finished his Buckeyes career with 72 punts that landed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Chrisman also handles kickoff duties.

Background:

Is the son of Sheila and Travis Chrisman. Chrisman was considered the No. 1 punter prospect in the 2016 recruiting class with 247Sports ranking him No. 1, the prestigious Kohl’s kicking and punting organization ranking him No. 1 (out of 81 punters) and Scout ranking him No. 2. Was 38-of-40 on extra points as a senior and kicked a game- winning, 41-yard field goal with 10 seconds to play to help LaSalle defeat Colerain, 39-36, in a key game. Chrisman has a YouTube channel, "Chrisman's Crew" with over 33,000 subscribers and proposed to his now wife, during a Spring game.

