Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

Drue Chrisman - Punter Ohio State Buckeyes Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Drue Chrisman
Author:
Publish date:

DRUE CHRISMAN | Ohio State | P | #91 | rSr | 6022 | 222 | Lawrenceburg, IN | Cincinnati LaSalle | 07.07.97 (23)

Overview: 

A Second Team All-Big Ten Selection, Chrisman averaged 45 yards on 22 punts, including 11 of his that landed inside the opponents 20- yard line. In fact, he finished his Buckeyes career with 72 punts that landed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Chrisman also handles kickoff duties.

Background: 

Is the son of Sheila and Travis Chrisman. Chrisman was considered the No. 1 punter prospect in the 2016 recruiting class with 247Sports ranking him No. 1, the prestigious Kohl’s kicking and punting organization ranking him No. 1 (out of 81 punters) and Scout ranking him No. 2. Was 38-of-40 on extra points as a senior and kicked a game- winning, 41-yard field goal with 10 seconds to play to help LaSalle defeat Colerain, 39-36, in a key game. Chrisman has a YouTube channel, "Chrisman's Crew" with over 33,000 subscribers and proposed to his now wife, during a Spring game.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

LDH_9501
Scouting Reports

Colten Menges - Long Snapper Alcorn State Braves Scouting Report

hi-res-785e17a74c0f176a77047c4a244e8756_crop_north
Scouting Reports

Drue Chrisman - Punter Ohio State Buckeyes Scouting Report

2QNENWGKSBG4JEKMDSF7OXVG5M
Scouting Reports

Zach Von Rosenberg - Punter LSU Tigers Scouting Report

EE4_9636-scaled
Scouting Reports

Jose Borregales - Kicker Miami Hurricanes Scouting Report

McPhersonEvan_181110_8729_TimCasey_2
Scouting Reports

Evan McPherson - Kicker Florida Gators Scouting Report

EFC 2017 Flyer
NFL

Recapping the Elite Football Academy Combine in St. Louis

maxresdefault (11)
Fantasy Football

[WATCH] Kylin Hill Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

1210583433.jpg.0
NFL Draft

New Orleans Saints 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

USATSI_15246593
Fantasy Football

Demetric Felton Fantasy Football Rookie Profile