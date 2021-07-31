NFL Draft Profile: D'vonte Price, Running Back, FIU Panthers

#24

Pos: RB

Ht: 6020

Wt: 225

DOB: 6/2/99

Eligible: 2022

Punta Gorda, FL

Charlotte High School

D'vonte Price

FIU Panthers

Pros:

Leinweber: Possessing very good size, Price has a well-proportioned body. He is a tough inside runner who loves contact, consistently falling forward and keeping his legs churning with defenders draped all over him. On gap runs, he reads leverage and manipulates second-level defenders, displaying patience. Price will cut it back and lower his shoulder when he has no space. He shows creativity, bouncing runs when uncontained and keeping backside defenders on their toes with cutbacks. For a big back, he does not need much space, getting skinny through holes. Once at the second level, Price possesses very good burst to beat angles and good long speed to rip off big runs. He runs with frequent steps and is very balanced throughout his changes of direction, displaying light footedness. He is a willing pass protector, maintaining a wide base and lowering his pads if needed to absorb linebackers and stall defensive linemen. His lateral agility allows him to mirror opponents. He uses his hands to make uncontested catches.

Cons:

Leinweber: Occasional inconsistencies show up on inside zone runs where Price fails to anticipate leverage. He is not asked to contribute as a receiver, only slipping out to the flat and running linear routes. In pass protection, he tends to set up too close to the quarterback. Price does not strike defenders, failing to explode out of his hips as a lead blocker.

Summary:

Leinweber: Big back who runs and blocks physically, showing a hunger for contact. Price is a very good athlete in short spaces with light feet. He is not asked to contribute as a receiver. Price projects as a very good backup running back in a gap scheme who could become a solid starter. He has three-down value thanks to his pass blocking and can command a high volume of touches considering his size and physicality.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Big back who runs physically and possesses very good short-area athleticism as well as good long speed.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.7 / 8.6