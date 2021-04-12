D'Wayne Eskridge - Wide Receiver Western Michigan Broncos Scouting Report

DWAYNE ESKRIDGE | Western Michigan | WO | #1 | rSr | 5085 | 190 | 4.40 | Bluffton, IN | Bluffton | 03.27.97

Overview:

Splitting time between wide receiver and cornerback for Western Michigan, D’Wayne Eskridge was ultimately too dynamic of a playmaker with the football in his hands. Posting an absolutely absurd yard per catch average in 2020, Eskridge is a legitimate 4.3 athlete who is a threat to score everytime he has his hands on the football, whether that be working vertically or in post catch situations. More than just a speed merchant, Eskridge has flashed some surprising body control to adjust to the football in the air. Eskridge also has return experience that will only add value to his athletic profile. Boasting a small frame with minimal experience as a route runner, Eskridge is a departmentalized deep threat who may never garner a high volume of opportunities. He has also dealt with durability concerns during his Western Michigan career, including a broken collarbone that cost him the majority of the 2019 season. The NFL will always covet speed, which Eskridge brings in leaps and bounds. With his combination of speed, YAC ability and special teams experience, Eskridge has a good opportunity to make a roster as a departmentalized weapon who doubles as a return specialist.

Background:

Raised outside of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Earned his degree in Sports Management. Played in 12 games at WR, missing 2 games as a freshman. Started all 12 games at WR as a sophomore. Started 7 of 11 games played at WR as a junior. Started 4 games at CB before suffering a season-ending injury and redshirted. A standout track participant in high school.

