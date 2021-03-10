Dyami Brown - Wide Receiver North Carolina Tar Heels 2021 Draft Scouting Report

DYAMI BROWN | North Carolina | WO | #2 | Jr | 6006 | 185 | 4.47e | Charlotte, NC | West Mecklenburg | 11.01.??

A key member of North Carolina’s offense in 2020, Brown has consistently produced throughout his career as a Tar Heel. Since 2019, Brown has put up 2,133 yards on 20.15 yards per reception. What’s more, the star receiver put up a combined 20 receiving touchdowns in 2019 and 2020. At UNC, Brown has been a deep threat who primarily wins with his athleticism. A very dangerous route runner on a limited vertical tree, the Tar Heel complements his clean footwork off the line with very impressive linear burst and above-average long speed. Brown generally creates separation in vertical patterns with his burst and spatial awareness. He also runs a particularly effective stop and go route. He uses his quick feet and lateral agility to both beat press and enhance his efficacy as a ball-carrier. At the catch point, Brown boasts strong hands with a wide catch radius but can struggle with focus drops. While the Tar Heel has potential as a route runner at all levels of the field, he is frequently jammed by physical corners and must improve his hand usage when beating press and working up the route stem. Adding strength and mass to his small frame will also help him work through stronger defensive backs. Additionally, Brown currently telegraphs his movements and does not practice salesmanship as a route runner. If he can force false steps more consistently with head fakes, jab steps and body language up the route stem, he has the fluidity and burst in all directions to capitalize. Although he currently projects as a deep threat who will need to be schemed away from press coverage and physical corners, Brown can become a talented all-around receiver in the NFL by fixing these coachable issues in his game.

Raised in Charlotte, North Carolina. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Started 6 of 10 games played as a freshman. Played in 13 games as a sophomore.

