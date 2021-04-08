Dylan Moses - Inside Linebacker Alabama Crimson Tide Scouting Report

DYLAN MOSES | Alabama | IB | #32 | Sr | 6016 | 235 | Baton Rouge, LA | IMG Academy | 05.25.98

Prior to suffering a torn ACL during training camp in 2019, many scouts had Moses pegged as a first-round pick and he gave the thought of entering the draft early a good, hard look despite the injury. One of the team leaders on the Crimson Tide, Moses is responsible for calling the plays at his MIKE position. Moses owns a true nose for the football, along with top-shelf sideline-to-sideline speed. In addition, his change-of-direction skills and fluid hips are two of his best attributes. Just as impressive as his play on the field, Moses possesses elite measurables on the track. He has been clocked at 4.46 in the 40 according to the LSU coaching staff (spring 2017), with a 34-inch vertical jump, 500-pound squat, 405-pound bench press and 335-pound power clean. He seems to get bigger, stronger, faster every year, which is remarkable. With that type of athleticism and strength, NFL teams could have visions of utilizing him in various roles at the next level. The problem is Moses looked like a shell of his former self in 2020. Many will attribute it to his return from injury, but Moses seemed to have a slow trigger and even worse eye discipline. If he can get back to 2018 form, someone may be in for a huge bargain. The once slam-dunk first-round prospect is more than likely going to come off the board on Day 2 with question marks galore.

Raised in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area until moving to Bradenton, Florida as a senior to play at IMG Academy. Five-star recruit according to 247Sports. Mature, smart player with an intense focus. He began playing football at the age of 10; four years later he was in the middle of a recruiting battle and was offered his first scholarship (Texas), while still in the eighth grade. Known to be his harshest critic, Moses is a self-proclaimed perfectionist, who isn’t known to talk much, but has totally embraced a leadership role. Battled through an injury-plagued freshman season at Alabama. Missed all of 2019 with a torn ACL.

