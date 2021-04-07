Dylan Soehner - Tight End Iowa State Cyclones Scouting Report

DYLAN SOEHNER | Iowa State | TE | #89 | rSr | 6061 | 272 | 4.86 | Prairie Grove, AR | Prairie Grove HS | 11.08.97

A part of the deepest tight end group in all of college football, Iowa State tight end Dylan Soehner is the most unheralded of the group but might end up exceeding league expectations relative to draft hype. Soehner is a hard man to miss on the field, resembling longtime Pittsburgh Steeler and Chicago Bears Matt Spaeth from a physical perspective. Like Spaeth, Soehner is a dominant inline blocker who delivers some bone crunching collisions at the point of contact. Despite his height, he plays low, maintaining proper leverage while exploding his feet on contact. Soehner can only be described as a bully in the run game, playing with a nasty demeanor and bad intent. He is able to climb the ladder as a pass receiver, gaining extension and plucking the football far away from his body. This makes him a real weapon in the red zone. Despite limited production as a receiver throughout the course of his Iowa State career, Soehner did put together his most productive season in 2020 with more opportunity while Charlie Kolar worked back from injury. Soehner is a limited athlete who boasts very little explosion as a route runner, creating little separation out of breaks. This lack of athleticism will limit his volume as a wide receiver, serving solely from a depth role at his peak. There is zero flash from Soehner as a player but he is dependable as they come. If he falls into the correct situation, his combination of size, blocking ability and soft hands will be a tough player to keep off of an active roster early on in his career.

Raised in the Fayetteville, Arkansas area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Consumer Sciences major. Academic standout. Redshirt. Played in 13 games as a freshman. Started 2 of 13 games played as a sophomore. Started 6 of 12 games played as a junior. Competed in track and field, basketball and baseball in high school.

