Earnest Brown IV - 3-4 Defensive End Northwestern Wildcats Scouting Report

EARNEST BROWN IV | Northwestern | DE | #99 | rSr | 6042 | 254 | 4.77e | Aubrey, TX | Billy Ryan | 01.08.99

Overview:

Brown has some intrigue to his game, but his injury history and lack of high-end traits will ultimately limit his draft stock. Brown is utilized a lot as a standup rusher and he is able to win off the edge with his violent hand usage. He is constantly moving his hands and understands how to swat away offensive linemen when they try and get inside his chest. He has solid bend and uses it well to get around the arc and attack the quarterback. Brown lacks an explosive first step and plays upright far too often. The flash plays where he bends around the edge are great, but his pad level must come down to stay balanced and effective off the edge. Brown doesn’t have the speed to convert pressures into sacks as he struggles converting the speed he does have into power. His length isn’t great and the injury history here will undoubtedly hurt his draft stock. Brown is worth bringing in as a camp body, but there isn’t enough working for him to be thought of as anything more.

Background:

Raised outside of Dallas, Texas. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Played in 11 games as a freshman. Played in 14 games as a sophomore. Played in six games as a junior. Played in eight games as a senior. Lettered in track and field and basketball in high school.

