Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Easton Gibbs, Linebacker, Wyoming Cowboys

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Wyoming LB Easton Gibbs
Wyoming LB Easton Gibbs
wyoming cowboys logo

#28
Pos: LB
Ht: 6010
Wt: 230
40: 4.65
DOB: 04/27/
Hometown: Temecula, CA
High School: Temecula Valley
Eligibility: 2023

Easton Gibbs
Wyoming Cowboys

One-Liner:

Gibbs does a little of everything as a stacked backer for the Cowboys, including run-pass proficiency as a defender.

Evaluation:

Contemporary frame for the position with adequate length. Has played primarily as a Will linebacker with snaps logged as an edge on over-loaded fronts. Can easily move through the trash and shuffle from gap-gap. Able to hold his own when head-up with linemen. Can win engagements with technique and timing, displaying stack and shed prowess. Strong open field tackler. Brings his pads with him and stays true to his fundamentals. Displays open field recovery speed, dropping his head, opening his gate, and covering grass. Has mirrored tight ends on inbreaking routes, capable of man coverage roles. Fairly stiff in his hips, labors when asked to change direction or open up. This Continues in the open field where his lateral agility can be threatened by shiftier backs. Too often earholed out of the play. Will get down blocked while reading, leaving cutbacks and open gaps. Gibbs is in line to be the next Mike linebacker at Wyoming, a position that holds prestige. Players like Logan Wilson and Chad Muma are the latest Wyoming Linebackers to make their way to the NFL. If Gibbs can follow in their footsteps with his play this year, his NFL career will follow.

Grade:

5th Round

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Quotes:

Bohl on Easton Gibbs taking over at Mike linebacker:

"We saw this coming about a year ago. He's somebody that's able to conceptualize all the different things we do within our defense at that position. That's so critical, then also just the physical elements we think he has."

Josh Crishwell of Crishwell Sports on Twitter

In This Article (1)

Wyoming Cowboys
Wyoming Cowboys

USATSI_14231858
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Todd Harris Jr., Safety, LSU Tigers

By The NFL Draft Biblejust now
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Wagner OT Sowande McWhite
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Sowande McWhite, Offensive Lineman, Wagner Seahawks

By The NFL Draft Biblejust now
Zay Flowers
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: 5 Players Who Could Explode This Season Pt. 3

By Alex Buck17 hours ago
0050_111420_USC_FB_1374_JPG
NFL Draft

Top Ole Miss Prospects to Watch in 2023 NFL Draft

By Jack Borowsky18 hours ago
USATSI_14968714
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Deslin Alexandre, Defensive End, Pittsburgh Panthers

By The NFL Draft BibleAug 12, 2022 5:00 AM EDT
Vanderbilt TE Ben Bresnahan
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ben Bresnahan, Tight End, Vanderbilt Commodores

By The NFL Draft BibleAug 12, 2022 5:00 AM EDT
USATSI_15138821
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Prudy Calderon, Safety, Commerce Lions

By The NFL Draft BibleAug 12, 2022 5:00 AM EDT
Tulane Long Snapper Ethan Hudak
NFL Draft

Tulane Long Snapper Ethan Hudak Making Noise Despite Being Quiet

By Bo MarchionteAug 11, 2022 11:59 AM EDT