NFL Draft Profile: Easton Gibbs, Linebacker, Wyoming Cowboys

#28

Pos: LB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 230

40: 4.65

DOB: 04/27/

Hometown: Temecula, CA

High School: Temecula Valley

Eligibility: 2023

Easton Gibbs

Wyoming Cowboys

One-Liner:

Gibbs does a little of everything as a stacked backer for the Cowboys, including run-pass proficiency as a defender.

Evaluation:

Contemporary frame for the position with adequate length. Has played primarily as a Will linebacker with snaps logged as an edge on over-loaded fronts. Can easily move through the trash and shuffle from gap-gap. Able to hold his own when head-up with linemen. Can win engagements with technique and timing, displaying stack and shed prowess. Strong open field tackler. Brings his pads with him and stays true to his fundamentals. Displays open field recovery speed, dropping his head, opening his gate, and covering grass. Has mirrored tight ends on inbreaking routes, capable of man coverage roles. Fairly stiff in his hips, labors when asked to change direction or open up. This Continues in the open field where his lateral agility can be threatened by shiftier backs. Too often earholed out of the play. Will get down blocked while reading, leaving cutbacks and open gaps. Gibbs is in line to be the next Mike linebacker at Wyoming, a position that holds prestige. Players like Logan Wilson and Chad Muma are the latest Wyoming Linebackers to make their way to the NFL. If Gibbs can follow in their footsteps with his play this year, his NFL career will follow.

Grade:

5th Round

Quotes:

Bohl on Easton Gibbs taking over at Mike linebacker:

"We saw this coming about a year ago. He's somebody that's able to conceptualize all the different things we do within our defense at that position. That's so critical, then also just the physical elements we think he has."

Josh Crishwell of Crishwell Sports on Twitter