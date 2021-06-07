NFL Draft Profile: Ellis Brooks, Linebacker, Penn State Nittany Lions

#13

Pos: LB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 233

DOB: 6/12/99

Eligible: 2022

Richmond, VA

Benedictine College Preparatory

Ellis Brooks

Penn State Nittany Lions

Pros:

Ezring: This pro-ready, athletic linebacker seized the starting job in 2021 NFL Draft prospect Micah Parsons’ absence and thrived. Ellis Brooks is a fluid, explosive and rangey off-ball linebacker who can impact the game in run and pass defense. The Penn State linebacker is capable in man and zone coverage and even has the movement skills to work downfield in Tampa Two. Brooks rarely bites on route salesmanship in man coverage and has the loose hips and clean transitions to stick with tight ends, running backs and even receivers. In zone coverage, he plays with sound spatial awareness and route recognition. Against the run, Brooks is excellent at evading blocks. He complements his change of direction and lateral burst with impressive hand usage to blow by linemen in the box. He has also proven capable of reducing blockable surface area on his way to the point of contact. What’s more, he has a knack for navigating traffic and tracking down the ball carrier. Further, Brooks is a safe tackler when he lands a shoulder pad on his target. He is especially efficient between the tackles. At the tackle point, he employs leverage to maximize his stopping power.

Cons:

Ezring: The most recognizable detriment to the Penn State linebacker’s draft profile is his size. Although he is not necessarily undersized, he is particularly limited by his length. Specifically, he struggles to bring defenders down with arm tackles. Further, Brooks tends to play the ballcarrier’s inside leg and allow additional yardage outside. Against option plays, the athletic defender fails to read the mesh point and takes himself out of the play too often. Similarly, he removes himself from contention to make a tackle in the run game by prioritizing penetration over positioning; in other words, he focuses on shooting gaps when he should emphasize lane integrity. He can, likewise, lose gap integrity by incorrectly anticipating the play and overcommitting. When taking on blockers, he must win with hands and quickness; blockers blow him up when they land hands on his frame. In coverage, Brooks can bite on play-action and lose depth in his zones. He also, on occasion, locks his eyes on the quarterback and fails to recognize route combinations in zone coverage.

Summary:

Ezring: Versatile three-down linebackers can be valuable pieces of an NFL roster. Ellis Brooks has the athleticism to translate his game to the next level and is adept in coverage and against the run. A patient and fluid defender, the Penn State linebacker has experience covering tight ends, running backs and slot receivers in man coverage; similarly, his speed and loose hips allow him to handle zone coverage at all three levels of the defense. Against the run, Brooks is excellent at beating blocks with NFL-ready hands. That said, he can struggle as a tackler thanks to inconsistent angles and limited arm length and grip strength. In coverage, he occasionally falls out of position; still, he has the athleticism to recover. Brooks projects favorably as a WILL or MIKE linebacker at the next level. He can start early in his career.

Background:

Born June 12th, 1999 in Richmond, Virginia to parents Jessica and Keith Brooks Sr. The rising fifth-year senior has two brothers, Adam Randolph and Keith Brooks Jr., and one sister, Alexis Brooks. A psychology major, Brooks hopes to one day own his own business. Listed as a 4-star recruit by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, the Benedictine College Preparatory product was a four-time letterman and two-time team captain in his high school career. He also lettered in baseball, basketball and track and field. Brooks started in the Under Armour All-America Game, was selected as first-team USA Today All-State as a senior, was named VISAA first-team All-State three times, earned first-team all-region in his senior year and second-team all-region in his junior year. Moreover, he was named Richmond Times-Dispatch All-Metro first team as a senior. In his decorated high school career, Brooks also claimed all-conference laurels three times. The on-field standout has been promoted to first lieutenant.

One-Liners

Ezring: Athletic linebacker prospect capable of impacting the game against the run and the pass thanks to his impressive movement skills and refined hand usage when taking on blockers.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 7.9 / 8.5