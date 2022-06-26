Skip to main content
NFL Draft Profile: Ellis Merriweather, Running Back, UMass Minutemen

#7
Pos: RB
Ht: 6010
Wt: 225
40: 4.66
DOB: 04/07/
Hometown: Alpharetta, GA
High School: Alpharetta
Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

A bruising back with great athleticism, a power running style, to go along with enough wiggle to make defenders miss in the open field and possesses ultra-ball security.

Evaluation:

A between the tackles runner who can move the chains, Merriweather is short, compact and powerful. He demonstrates a swift sidestep in the second level and has shown to be more than capable in the passing game for the Minutemen. In addition, he flashes a strong stiff arm capable of jolting defenders. Merriweather owns a bell-cow mentality and embraces the workhorse role, he wants all the carries. He has yet to fumble in 283 career carries during his time in Amherst. UMass plans to employ a more up-tempo offense in 2022, which will also mean an expanded committee approach but Merriweather remains the bell-cow. The three-time team captain is heavily on the NFL radar and could factor into the late round equation come April as a great bargain selection with immense upside.

Grade:

6th Round

Quotes:

“Okay now they know who I am, what can I do to be a better leader. Whether it’s in the locker room, whether it’s taking a certain teammate out spending the day with him. Understanding that we’re more than athletes and building those relationships is what allows me to [be a better leader].” – Ellis Merriweather on his evolving leadership role

Background:

Born April 7, 1999; son of Eric and Edwina Merriweather, very religious. In 2021 at UMass, he finished with 1,138 yards and five touchdowns on 218 carries averaging 5.2 yards per pop. He was also a key receiver making 22 grabs for 169 yards and a score. Became the first 1,000-yard rusher at UMass in its FBS history in 2021. A leader at Peak Performance, a club on campus that focuses more on mental health for athletes and how to better their mindset for the highest level of performance when competing. Primarily played running back at Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kansas, for head coach Tom Minnick. Totaled 513 rushing yards on 90 carries, including six for touchdowns, as a redshirt sophomore in 2019. Played in six games at Garden City in 2018 and recorded 327 yards on 69 carries and three touchdowns. A multi-position standout in high school who excelled at wide receiver, running back, quarterback, and free safety; also a star on the Alpharetta High School basketball team, drawing interest from Rutgers, Georgia Southern and Navy. Majoring in psychology. Interned for the Athletics Department at UMass as a sports information intern. Favorite players are Walter Payton and Adrian Peterson. 

