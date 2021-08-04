NFL Draft Profile: Emeka Emezie, Wide Receiver, NC State Wolfpack

#86

Pos: WR

Ht: 6022

Wt: 213

DOB: 5/18/_

Eligible: 2022

Waxhaw, NC

Marvin Ridge High School

Emeka Emezie

NC State Wolfpack

Pros:

Gerenstein: Good ability to get extra yards after the catch, fighting his way through arm tackles and getting yards after contact. Great ability to win 1-on-1 jump balls down the field. Uses his body to box out defenders on the sideline to gain an upper hand at the catch point. Has moments where he uses his length well and throws defenders to the side to get vertical immediately after the release. Good and willing blocker more often than not.

Cons:

Gerenstein: Has very little moves at the release point and plays with a stiff upper and lower body. Tendency to be a body catcher instead of attacking the ball and plucking it with his hands. Isn’t the athlete that can naturally separate with twitch at the top of the route or with straight-line speed. Latching onto blocks is natural for him but he doesn’t show a lot of leg drive and strength when working on smaller corners. Doesn’t show a lot of variance in his ability to run the entire route tree. Lack of short-area quickness.

Summary:

Gerenstein: X receiver with primary 50/50 Red Zone Target focus. Emeka Emezie is a very, very good jump ball receiver. He does a great job at simply getting higher than the defender and winning the battle at the catch point. He does this great on jump balls but also on back-shoulder throws where he uses his body and long arms to shoulder away the defender and make the catch. While he isn’t a great athlete, he is competitive after the catch and does a good job breaking tackles. He plays upright which allows defenders to get into his body at the release. If there is one thing that Emezie could afford to work on, it’s his ability to win at the release. Whether that style becomes physical or finesse, Emezie almost never is able to stack defenders quickly, which is why his catches are almost always contested. Without being able to create much separation based on athleticism and a lackluster showcase of route running, Emezie is going to have to find a way to win quickly off the line of scrimmage or show an ability to be a reliable special teams option on an NFL team.

Background:

Full name Chukwuemeka Chitabera Emezie. Both parents were immigrants from Nigeria. Sport Management Major. No. 81 wide receiver nationally by rivals.com, the No. 22 player in North Carolina overall. No. 139 wide receiver nationally by scout.com, and the No. 3 WR in North Carolina. Ranks fifth in school history with 169 career receptions. His 2,093 receiving yards is the seventh-best mark in school history. 13 career receiving TDs rank 12th in the record book. Has caught a pass in 32 straight games - the fifth-longest streak in school history and one of the top streaks nationally. Ranks first among returning ACC players in career receiving yards (2,093), tied for first in receptions (169) and TD receptions (13). Played WR at Marvin Ridge High School for coach Aubrey Carter. Posted 236 catches for 3,584 yards and 38 touchdowns in his High School Career. Team captain as a senior. Played in the 2016 Shrine Bowl. Earned all-state and all-conference honors as a senior.

One-Liners

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Gerenstein: 5.7 / 6.4