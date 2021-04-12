Emmanuel Rugamba - Cornerback Miami (OH) RedHawks Scouting Report

EMMANUEL RUGAMBA | Miami (OH) | DC | #5 | rSr | 5111 | 193 | Naperville, IL | Naperville Central | 03.10.98

Overview:

Beginning his career at the University of Iowa, Rugamba is one of the more physical cornerbacks in the 2021 draft class. Rugamba is a scrappy competitor who gets after it in the run game. He is able to match physicality despite a smaller frame, bringing a subtle confidence to the position. Rugamba has fantastic instincts in zone coverage, showing a clear understanding for routes developing in front of him. He has enough short-area quickness to close fast on underneath routes. With this level of physicality, teams could potentially value Rugamba inside as a nickel or safety convert down the road. There may be some limitations to his game as a fulltime participant on the perimeter. He lacks requisite size to consistently handle more lengthy wide receivers on a snap-to-snap basis. Even so, there is clearly a role for Rugamba on the next level. With his combination of awareness, physicality and versatility, he could warrant some playing time inside relatively early in his professional career.

Background:

Selected as a third-team All-MAC selection during the 2019 season, starting all 13 games for the Redhawks, posting 85 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception and eight pass breakups. Played in three games during the 2020 season after originally opting out. Missed 2018 after transferring from the University of Iowa, where he spent his first two seasons. Played for head coach Michael Stine at Naperville Central in Naperville, Illinois. Selected as a team captain as a senior.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.