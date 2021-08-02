NFL Draft Profile: Emory Jones, Quarterback, Florida Gators

#5

Pos: QB

Ht: 6020

Wt: 210

DOB: 4/29/00

Eligible: 2022

LaGrange, GA

Heard County High School

Emory Jones

Florida Gators

Pros:

Coyle: Special, special, special athlete, this Gators quarterback has big-play physical traits. Emory has mostly a backup and run package player in this offense behind guys like Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask. This fall is Emory’s time to take over the reins. In his limited time, Jones has shown that he can win at the college level solely based on his running ability. As a runner, Jones doesn’t shy away from contact and has the power to run through would-be tacklers. In the open field, he can make defenders miss or just flat-out burn them. His athletic ability adds a whole new element to any offense he’s in. If defenses don’t account for him on dropbacks he will take off and pick up easy yards. As a passer, his arm talent is undeniable, easy velocity on passes. Is able to make passes outside the numbers on a line. Rarely showed off the deep ball, but has special throws on tape dropping it in a bucket. Capable of making tight-window throws sticking it right on his receivers.

Cons:

Coyle: Now as the flashes have been fun, that’s all they have been. Lack of experience is an understatement for Jones with only having 87 pass attempts in three years at Florida. This fall will be his first year starting in college. Consistency will be key for Jones this year, need to see him run the offense and get the ball out accurately. The ball placement has had its ups and downs, missing easy throws. Balls are behind receivers at times, and will need to throw with more anticipation. As a decision-maker, he hasn’t had the reps to show he can read defenses and look off safeties. This will be another part of his 2021 season that scouts will be looking for. In his limited time, Emory has been a one-read and take-off guy. If the first option isn’t there he bails and picks up yards on the ground. This will work in college, but will need to make progressions in NFL offenses. Cleaning up his footwork and showing he can move within a pocket to deliver throws needs to be shown this season.

Summary:

Coyle: Right now, Emory isn’t an NFL quarterback. Yet, the physical tools are unreal and teams will love to add that type of athlete to their team. Luckily, Jones has a full season as the starter to show his ability to win as a quarterback. Florida is an explosive offense that could strike like lightning with Emory behind center. Emory could make this quarterback class very interesting with a big year.

Background:

From Franklin, Georgia and graduated in 2018 from Heard County High School. Participated in the 2017 Elite 11 Finals all-star camp and the Under Armour All-American game in 2018. Was a consensus four-star recruit and the fifth-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the nation. Chose Florida over Alabama, Florida State, and Ohio State.

One-Liners

Coyle: Boom or bust quarterback that can win with his legs but still needs to develop immensely as a passer in his fourth college year.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Coyle: 6.2 / 8.1