Eric Burrell - Strong Safety Wisconsin Badgers Scouting Report

ERIC BURRELL | Wisconsin | DS | #25 | rSr | 5112 | 195 | Severn, MD | McDonogh School | 06.18.99

Overview:

Epitomizing the qualities expected from a Wisconsin defender, Burrell brings a worker mentality to the safety position. A versatile playmaker on the back end, Burrell plays all over the place, seeing snaps in deep/short zones, in the box and even coming off the edge. He is a smooth athlete that shows some very good closing burst transitioning downhill. Burrell has awesome eye discipline in zone coverage, always seeming to be in the right spot. He plays with his hair on fire and is a very willing participant coming down into the box with extreme competitiveness. Despite his eagerness as a run defender, Burrell does have a smaller frame that could limit his impact in that area. He can also get himself out of position, being fooled by play fakes as a deep-zone defender. The limitations lie with his athleticism. He is an ordinary athlete who doesn’t cover an extended amount of ground. If he is able to cling onto a roster spot, it will be as a core special teamer, highlighting his high-effort approach and versatility on the back end.

Background:

A consensus honorable mention All-Big Ten selection following the 2019 season. Burrell played in 48 games with 26 starts for the Badgers during his career. Was considered a four-star recruit by ESPN coming out of McDonogh School in Severn, Maryland, where he played for head coach Dom Damico. Also lettered in track and field while at McDonogh.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.