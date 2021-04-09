Erroll Thompson - Inside Linebacker Mississippi State Bulldogs Scouting Report

ERROLL THOMPSON | Mississippi State | IB | #40 | rSr | 6006 | 250 | Florence, AL | Florence HS | 10.01.97

Overview:

Steady and consistent, Thompson was a mainstay in the middle of the Bulldogs defense for several years. An old-school MIKE ‘backer, Thompson does his best work inside the tackles, showing a consistent understanding of gap integrity and balance in the run game. Combining plus instincts, awareness and a powerful build, Thompson consistently shows up between the tackles. He is a sound tackler who can be counted on to consistently wrap up ball-carriers of varying sizes. Thompson plays with outstanding effort, making his fair share of plays hustling to the perimeter. He was a productive member of the Bulldogs defense for years, and was considered the heart and soul of a defense that continues to churn out NFL talent. In an ever-evolving league that more and more highlights the ability to manufacture and manipulate space, Thompson is a potential liability. He is an underwhelming athlete who is never going to warrant much work on third downs. With underwhelming straight-line speed and tight hips, it’s hard to imagine Thompson as more than a situation run stopper on early downs. With his combination of instincts, physicality and awareness, he should have every opportunity to make a roster, but is severely limited by his athletic profile.

Background:

Raised in Alabama. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Interdisciplinary Studies major. Redshirt. Started 3 of 13 games played as a freshman. Started all 13 games as a sophomore. Started all 12 games as a junior. Started all 11 games as a senior. One brother.

