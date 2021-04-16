Evan McPherson - Kicker Florida Gators Scouting Report

EVAN MCPHERSON | Florida | PK | #19 | Jr | 5106 | 185 | Fort Payne, AL | Fort Payne | 07/21/99 (21)

Overview:

Finished his career with 302 points scored for Florida; led the SEC with a career field goal percentage of 85.0 (minimum 50 attempts), with a long of 55 yards and hitting 5-of-8 field goals from 50 or more yards. McPherson also went 149-of-150 on extra points and handled kickoff duties for the Gators, registering 43 touchbacks on 81 attempts.

Background:

Kicked and punted for Fort Payne high school for four seasons during his senior season under coach Paul Ellis. He made a 60-yard field goal, which was one yard shy of the Alabama High School state record. In addition, he recorded an 84-yard punt in a game, which was also one yard shy of the state record. Rated as the No.1 kicker and No.5 punter by the Kohl’s Kicking Camp. Alex McPherson, Evan’s younger brother, is committed to Florida for 2022.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.