NFL Draft Profile: Ezekiel Barnett, Linebacker, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

#46

Pos: LB

Ht: 6020

Wt: 218

DOB: 8/14/98

Eligible: 2022

Benton, LA

Benton High School

Ezekiel Barnett

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Pros:

Coyle: Plays multiple positions in the Louisiana Tech defense, has almost 100 snaps at each: defensive line, box, and slot. Labeled as a linebacker but doesn’t do his role justice in the offense. Decent speed in pursuit, is able to run down ball carriers on the edge. Efficient in coverage, locks down flat coverages and is able to read the quarterback well. Shows a fast trigger coming down on short routes. Instincts are good, he’s able to flow with play-action and get back in position quickly.

Cons:

Coyle: Just lacks a true position in an NFL defense, at 6-foot-0, 193 pounds he won’t be able to play linebacker. As a run defender, he’s a poor tackler as he doesn’t use proper technique and misses too many tackles. Looks to cut down at ball carriers' ankles and doesn’t drive through their hips. Overall, lacks physicality coming downhill getting off blocks or as a tackler. Gets washed out in the run game far too often, and will be a liability in the NFL. Hips are stiff, isn’t able to change directions well enough to play man coverage consistently.

Summary:

Coyle: Outside linebacker hybrid that lines up in the slot often. A good coverage linebacker, but doesn’t have a true role in the NFL. May be able to find a role on special teams, but will be hard to carve out a role in anything other than sub-packages. Improving on his tackling skills is his biggest weakness in his game.

Background:

From Benton, Louisiana and graduated in 2016 from Benton High School. Redshirted in 2016, saw special teams work in 2017, and played as a backup in 2018. Became a starter in 2019 and ranked fourth on the team in tackles. Started in 2020 and became an All-Conference USA Honorable Mention.

One-Liners

Coyle: Tweener that lacks the physicality to play against the run consistently, but showed promise in coverage.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Coyle: 5.4 / 5.9