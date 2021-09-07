September 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI TIX
Search
Why Fred Warner is the prototypical modern linebacker

Why Fred Warner is the prototypical modern linebacker

NFL Draft Profile: Ezekiel Barnett, Linebacker, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

NFL draft profile scouting report for Louisiana Tech linebacker, Ezekiel Barnett
Author:
Publish date:
i (3)
2348

#46
Pos: LB
Ht: 6020
Wt: 218
DOB: 8/14/98
Eligible: 2022
Benton, LA
Benton High School

Ezekiel Barnett
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Pros:

Coyle: Plays multiple positions in the Louisiana Tech defense, has almost 100 snaps at each: defensive line, box, and slot. Labeled as a linebacker but doesn’t do his role justice in the offense. Decent speed in pursuit, is able to run down ball carriers on the edge. Efficient in coverage, locks down flat coverages and is able to read the quarterback well. Shows a fast trigger coming down on short routes. Instincts are good, he’s able to flow with play-action and get back in position quickly.

Cons:

Coyle: Just lacks a true position in an NFL defense, at 6-foot-0, 193 pounds he won’t be able to play linebacker. As a run defender, he’s a poor tackler as he doesn’t use proper technique and misses too many tackles. Looks to cut down at ball carriers' ankles and doesn’t drive through their hips. Overall, lacks physicality coming downhill getting off blocks or as a tackler. Gets washed out in the run game far too often, and will be a liability in the NFL. Hips are stiff, isn’t able to change directions well enough to play man coverage consistently.

Summary:

Coyle: Outside linebacker hybrid that lines up in the slot often. A good coverage linebacker, but doesn’t have a true role in the NFL. May be able to find a role on special teams, but will be hard to carve out a role in anything other than sub-packages. Improving on his tackling skills is his biggest weakness in his game.

Background: 

From Benton, Louisiana and graduated in 2016 from Benton High School. Redshirted in 2016, saw special teams work in 2017, and played as a backup in 2018. Became a starter in 2019 and ranked fourth on the team in tackles. Started in 2020 and became an All-Conference USA Honorable Mention.

One-Liners

Coyle: Tweener that lacks the physicality to play against the run consistently, but showed promise in coverage.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Coyle: 5.4 / 5.9

#46
Pos: LB
Ht: 6020
Wt: 218
DOB: 8/14/98
Eligible: 2022
Benton, LA
Benton High School

Ezekiel Barnett
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Pros:

Coyle: Plays multiple positions in the Louisiana Tech defense, has almost 100 snaps at each: defensive line, box, and slot. Labeled as a linebacker but doesn’t do his role justice in the offense. Decent speed in pursuit, is able to run down ball carriers on the edge. Efficient in coverage, locks down flat coverages and is able to read the quarterback well. Shows a fast trigger coming down on short routes. Instincts are good, he’s able to flow with play-action and get back in position quickly.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

USATSI_15171527
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Joshua Ezeudu, Offensive Guard, UNC Tar Heels

USATSI_13839680
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ezekiel Barnett, Linebacker, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

USATSI_16558669
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Charleston Rambo, Wide Receiver, Miami Hurricanes

USATSI_15458636
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jordan Strachan, Outside Linebacker, South Carolina Gamecocks

kyle hamilton
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Risers And Fallers: Week 1

USATSI_13612810
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Isaac Taylor-Stuart, Cornerback, USC Trojans

USATSI_13277564
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Juanyeh Thomas, Safety, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

USATSI_16681223
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Mataeo Durant, Running Back, Duke Blue Devils

USATSI_14986698
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jason Brownlee, Wide Receiver, Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles