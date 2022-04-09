NFL Draft Profile: Ezra Gray, Running Back, Alabama State Hornets

#20

Pos: RB

Ht: 5091

Wt: 171

40: 4.64

DOB: 06/23/

Hometown: Lynn Haven, FL

High School: Mosley

Ezra Gray

Alabama State Hornets

One Liners

Tiny back with very good speed and open-field ability.

Pros

Running back who is a home run hitting threat in space due to his very good space. Gray can rip off chunk plays once in the open as he is elusive, using his low center of gravity to perform cuts at high speeds. Displaying sound ball security, he holds on to the football despite taking hard hits. On special teams, Gray can use his open-field ability and speed to be a kick returner.

Cons

Severely lacking size, Gray is limited to being used in space. As an inside runner he is poor, due to low levels of functional strength and tackle-breaking ability. Same applies to his blocking, where he is a liability. Gray forces the issue, having adapted bad habits after running behind an often overmatched offensive line resulting in below-average vision and patience. A rarely used receiver, his route running lacks nuance and his hands are inconsistent.

Summary

Tiny back with very good speed and dynamic ability in the open field. Gray is too small and physically weak to run in traffic and contribute as a blocker. His receiving game is raw as he does not separate consistently and shows inconsistent hands. Gray projects as a camp body who has to find a role as a return specialist to make a practice squad or even a roster.

Grade:

7th Round

Serritella Evaluation

A pinball runner who zigs and zags his way through holes, Gray was one of the peak performers at the HBCU Combine in Mobile, Alabama last month and he has carried that momentum into the HBCU Legacy Bowl with solid back-to-back practice sessions. A cornerback coming out of high school, he thrived for the Hornets as a four-year team captain and is the school record-holder for most return yards and the most return yards averaged in a single season. His change of direction ability and instincts are apparent, as Gray can cut it outside in a hurry. He is also a very capable pass-catcher out of the backfield and was used in the slot on occasion. Gray dealt with a hamstring injury this past season, so production was a tad down but he is oozing with positive traits that NFL scouts will appreciate, including his special teams experience and team-first mentality. Gray is obviously very coachable, having played under three different head coaches, five different offensive coordinators and five different position coaches during his collegiate career. He maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA and his been a multiple All-Academic selection. Still not convinced? Go try watching his 300 all-purpose yard showing against Jackson State this past season and get back to us.