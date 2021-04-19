Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Foster Sarell - Offensive Tackle Stanford Cardinal 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Foster Sarell
Author:
Publish date:

FOSTER SARELL | Stanford | OT | #79 | Sr | 6061 | 315 | 5.28e | Graham, WA | Graham-Kapowsin | 08.28.98

Overview: 

Even though he was a high five-star recruit coming out of high school, Sarell hasn’t lived up to his billing. Sarell has shown the occasional flash on film to keep evaluators coming back for more and remembering his once daunting recruiting status. There are reps where he has a good kick-slide, gets in position and remains attached in pass protection. His kick-slide was impressive at times on tape and his bucket step allowed him to gain an advantage on defenders. Those reps just didn’t happen consistently enough. There is a clear absence of consistent technique on film, only increasing the evidence of middling athletic traits. Defenders who use their hands well or have speed have a very easy time beating Sarell off the edge. He is too upright as a player, so more flexible players can dip under him relatively easily. Sarell lacks ideal play strength, so he can get bull-rushed at times. Even against lesser players, Sarrel never looked like he was the dominant player in a 1-on-1 rep. There wasn’t that mean streak with him. He won’t do well kicking inside, as he overset a lot in run protection and looked very uncomfortable moving to the second level. Sarell’s recruiting pedigree and having played at Stanford will help. He also has perfect size for an offensive tackle at the next level. Those things will help him get brought into a camp, but the overall talent isn’t there on film. It is hard to consider him a project with his lack of athleticism and he is still a long way from being a backup offensive lineman at the next level.

Background: 

Raised outside of Seattle, Washington. Five-star recruit according to 247Sports. Political Science major. Played in 14 games as a freshman. Played in three games before dealing with an injury and redshirted. Started 11 games as a sophomore. Started six games during the 2020 season. Parents are married. One sibling. Enjoys pickleball, fishing and golf. Has Korean ancestry. Played track and basketball in high school.

Foster Sarell RAS

