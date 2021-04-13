Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Frank Darby - Wide Receiver Arizona State Sun Devils Scouting Report

Scouting Report for Frank Darby
Author:
Publish date:

FRANK DARBY | Arizona State | WO | #84 | Sr | 6002 | 192 | 4.61 | Jersey City, NJ | Lincoln HS

Overview: 

Virtually invisible throughout the first half of the 2019 season, Darby put the receiving corps on his back throughout the Sun Devils’ final five games accumulating 16 receptions for 387 yards and seven touchdowns during that span. Darby is a quick twitch agility driven type of receiver that also possesses the break-away play speed you want to see in an NFL prospect. Darby proves this ability when he is asked to run double move routes, as he combines his route running ability with his agility which allows him to get open with his and make plays down the field. Darby has solid hands as sometimes he does body catch passes that are through to him which sometimes can slow him down when trying to run after the catch. He also displays elite tracking ability on deep passes and has no issue adjusting his body to make terrific catches. Darby is going to need to improve his consistency overall because even though he went on a warpath at the end of his junior season, he was not a factor before that. The New Jersey native possesses next level talent but will need to prove he can be steadily relied upon.

Background: 

Raised in the Newark, New Jersey area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Redshirt. Played in 10 games as a freshman. Played in all 13 games as a sophomore. Played in 12 games as a junior. Played in seven games as a senior in 2020. 

