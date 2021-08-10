HUB Free Agent Report: Frank Stephens, WR, Northern Colorado

FRANK STEPEHNS JR | School: Northern Colorado | Position: WR | Height: 5094 | Weight: 169 | Hand: 0928 | Arm: 3078 | Wingspan: 7258 | Age: 25 | Agent: Adam Klimek || Pro Day (3/8/18-Air Force): Forty: 4.42v (1.50) | BP: 13v | VJ: 36”v | BJ: 10-2v | SS: 4.08 | 3C: 6.82

Evaluation:

Wore No.10 at HUB Football CAMP (7/18/21). Wore No.27 at HUB Football CAMP (4/14/21). A legit speedster who can blow by just about anyone on any given play; he was timed in the 4.3-range by NFL Draft Bible at a recent ANC workout. Does a nice job of getting in/out of his brakes, demonstrates excellent change of direction and quickness and has proven to have sticky hands during both of his HUB workouts. He was used predominantly on special teams for the Northern Colorado team; has shown the ability to return kicks and punts. Needs to sharpen his route running and could do a better job of getting his head turned around better to locate the ball better. Bulking up a bit would be a benefit, as he tends to struggle with some of the bigger, more physical defenders.

Background:

Currently working out five times per week, in-shape, well-conditioned. Invited to the San Francisco 49ers rookie minicamp; signed to the 49ers during the second week of the regular season of 2018. Signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL in 2019. Started college career at Contra Costa Community College (2014-2016). Transferred to the University of Northern Colorado (2016 to 2018) after three seasons at Contra Costa Community College. At Contra Costa he led the receptions and total yards; started nine games and had 27catches, for 500 yards and five touchdowns. Son of Latonya Walker and Frank Stephens; has a younger sibling.

