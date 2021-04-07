Garret Wallow - 4-3 Outside Linebacker TCU Horned Frogs Scouting Report

GARRET WALLOW | TCU | OB | #30 | Sr | 6010 | 230 | 4.64e | New Orleans, LA | John Curtis Christian | 01.25.99

Overview:

Beginning his career in the secondary at the safety position, Wallow became one of the most productive linebackers in the Big 12 over the last two seasons, as well as in the country. Wallow has been able to retain his athletic profile while he has added a substantial amount of weight to his frame. Moving sideline-to-sideline, he has shown the ability to make plays all over the field. For a slightly undersized off-ball linebacker, he does a more than commendable job at the point of attack. He makes strong informal contact, showing urgent hand fighting to get off blocks. Wallow is able to sort through trash effectively while locating ball-carriers. In pass coverage, he has a clear understanding of spacing with some urgent and smooth drops. While he’s developing physically, Wallow still has a way to go to consistently win at the point of attack. He played at around 215 pounds in 2019, but was over 230 as a senior. Wallow did appear a tick slower in 2020, begging the question of what the ideal playing weight may be. Even so, Wallow is a talented linebacker who has a nose for the football and impact potential on three downs at the next level.

Background:

First-team All-Big 12 selection in 2020 and a 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl participant. Wallow was rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports coming out of John Curtis Christian School in New Orleans, Louisiana. Chose TCU over offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Duke, Nebraska, Northwestern and Vanderbilt. Safety convert.

