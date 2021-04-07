Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

Garret Wallow - 4-3 Outside Linebacker TCU Horned Frogs Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Garret Wallow
Author:
Publish date:

GARRET WALLOW | TCU | OB | #30 | Sr | 6010 | 230 | 4.64e | New Orleans, LA | John Curtis Christian | 01.25.99

Overview: 

Beginning his career in the secondary at the safety position, Wallow became one of the most productive linebackers in the Big 12 over the last two seasons, as well as in the country. Wallow has been able to retain his athletic profile while he has added a substantial amount of weight to his frame. Moving sideline-to-sideline, he has shown the ability to make plays all over the field. For a slightly undersized off-ball linebacker, he does a more than commendable job at the point of attack. He makes strong informal contact, showing urgent hand fighting to get off blocks. Wallow is able to sort through trash effectively while locating ball-carriers. In pass coverage, he has a clear understanding of spacing with some urgent and smooth drops. While he’s developing physically, Wallow still has a way to go to consistently win at the point of attack. He played at around 215 pounds in 2019, but was over 230 as a senior. Wallow did appear a tick slower in 2020, begging the question of what the ideal playing weight may be. Even so, Wallow is a talented linebacker who has a nose for the football and impact potential on three downs at the next level.

Background: 

First-team All-Big 12 selection in 2020 and a 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl participant. Wallow was rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports coming out of John Curtis Christian School in New Orleans, Louisiana. Chose TCU over offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Duke, Nebraska, Northwestern and Vanderbilt. Safety convert.

wallow

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

IORHJZDWQCJOGEOFYBB2ZLFXO4
Scouting Reports

Leighton McCarthy - 4-3 Outside Linebacker FAU Owls Scouting Report

1064897040.jpg
Scouting Reports

Blake Gallagher - 4-3 Outside Linebacker Northwestern Wildcats Scouting Report

1194773045.0
Scouting Reports

Isaiah McDuffie - 4-3 Outside Linebacker Boston College Eagles Scouting Report

Zaven-Collins
Scouting Reports

Zaven Collins - 4-3 Outside Linebacker Tulsa Golden Hurricane Scouting Report

Stuard_AP20291606004748
Scouting Reports

Grant Stuard - 4-3 Outside Linebacker Houston Cougars Scouting Report

11_14_20_MSU_FTBL_VS_INDIANA_0012
Scouting Reports

Antjuan Simmons - 4-3 Outside Linebacker Michigan State Spartans Scouting Report

1187523718.jpg.0
Scouting Reports

Justin Hilliard - 4-3 Outside Linebacker Ohio State Buckeyes Scouting Report

William-Wotring-tony-fields-169
Scouting Reports

Tony Fields II - 4-3 Outside Linebacker West Virginia Mountaineers Scouting Report

5d8922b914ed8.image
Scouting Reports

Charles Snowden - 4-3 Outside Linebacker Virginia Cavaliers Scouting Report