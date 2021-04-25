Gary Brightwell - Running Back Arizona Wildcats Scouting Report

GARY BRIGHTWELL | Arizona | RB | #0 | Sr | 5116 | 210 | Chester, PA | St. Frances Academy

Overview:

A three-year contributor and one-year starter, Brightwell had a productive season as the Wildcats’ featured back in 2020, racking up 390 rushing yards in four games on an otherwise subpar offense. Operating in a zone-heavy attack, he shows exciting burst that allows him to beat second-level defenders to the corner and take advantage of strong blocking. A physical north and south runner, Brightwell has an active off arm and delivers punishment upon impact. He can change directions in space and even displays the ability to jump-cut in the open field. As a receiver, he is quick in a straight line and shows reliable hands as a check-down and on screen passes. Brightwell uses his size and physicality in pass protection. He has to lower his pads to avoid getting blown up by bigger defenders. His biggest area of concern is his vision as he is unable to take advantage of lanes and fails to read leverage. Brightwell projects as a potential backup who has to contribute on special to make a roster. His best fit is for a zone running team, so he can use his size and burst. His team has to hope that his vision can improve with more experience.

Background:

Son of Gary Brightwell Sr., and Carla Young. Played on special teams as a freshman at Arizona but did not carry the ball. Majoring in Literacy, Learning and Leadership. Graduated in 2017 from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. Served as a football team captain as a senior. Consensus three-star recruit. Brightwell has never been arrested, suspended or put in detention and has never been in a fight. Named after his father, who was murdered when Brightwell was just five months old. His oldest sister died in a car accident when she was 29 years old.

