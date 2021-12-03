NFL Draft Profile: George Moore, Offensive Tackle, Oregon Ducks

#77

Pos: OT

Ht: 6060

Wt: 324

DOB: 7/31/96

Eligible: 2022

Antioch, CA

Deer Valley High School

George Moore

Oregon Ducks

Pros:

Leinweber: Good-sized left tackle who will meet measurement thresholds at the position. Moore maintains low pads with good knee bend in his pass sets. He is best when he gets to be passive and reactive as a pass blocker. In the run game he finishes by rolling on low-gap shooters.

Cons:

Leinweber: Rotating in and out of the lineup, Moore has seen a decline in play from 2020 to 2021. His feet are slow in pass sets, causing him to open his hip as rushers beat him to the apex. From there he is unable to recover. Moore cannot block inside moves when he gets his punch beat, resulting in him getting his face crossed. He gets knocked back on initial impact due to poor core strength and driven into the quarterback. Moore is also susceptible to getting pulled. Below average leg drive prevents him from getting a push in the run game. Quick ends give him trouble as he whiffs at the point of attack. When working blocking angles, he is unable to seal lanes at the line of scrimmage and takes poor angles causing him to hold at the second level. His initial blow is poor, lacking power with his hands and out of his hips. Moore has indecisive hands. His punch is often too high.

Summary:

Leinweber: Rotational left tackle with good size and poor athleticism. Moore lacks core strength, agility and leg drive. His hands are indecisive and he takes poor angles. Moore projects as a minicamp invite due to his size, who has too many holes in his game and a lack of athletic traits to prevail at any offensive line position in the NFL.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Rotational left tackle with good size who possesses poor strength and athleticism as well as technique.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.0/5.1

