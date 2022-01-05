NFL Draft Profile: Gerrit Prince, Tight End, University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers

#20

Pos: TE

Ht: 6050

Wt: 240

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Shawnee, KS

Shawnee Morrison Northwest

Gerrit Prince UAB

Blazers

One-Liner:

Experienced player with untapped potential if he can get the most out of his body profile and athletic ability.

Pros:

Out of his release, Prince is extremely quick off the line of scrimmage to get up and into his progression. As a blocker, he demonstrates power and maximum effort at all times. Showed a well-rounded ability to block in any scenario. He is a solid, raw athlete with obvious upside to develop because of his speed out of the blocks. Explosive as a lead blocker to clear running lanes. Offers yards after the catch ability because he runs with speed and power, with a will to not go down. He is versatile because of his athleticism and was used a lot on the move in the backfield. Prince can line up as an H-back, fullback, slot receiver and in-line. He was a contributor on special teams.

Cons:

Prince is a raw athlete who hasn’t put it all together yet on how to control his body and use precise footwork to win as a receiver. In his route running, he doesn’t have a good process to create separation. He is still relatively undersized and will need to put on some more mass to increase his play strength. This will help solidify his ability to block, as he needs that little bit more strength to be more consistent, especially when he will be coming up against high-caliber athletes. Often uses his body to secure catches, rather than plucking the ball out of the air. Very stiff in terms of moving laterally and change of direction.

Summary:

Gerrit Prince is an experienced player, who has played at UAB and Butler Community College. He is still a relatively raw player with untapped potential, though, as there is still more to build on his frame and technical abilities. He shows good athleticism but doesn’t have the footwork and body control to be a contributor at the next level yet. He has shown flashes of ability that should intrigue coaching staffs to like the idea of developing him into something.

Background:

Prince is from Shawnee, Kansas. He attended Shawnee Morrison Northwest High School. He was an unranked wide receiver recruit out of high school according to 247Sports. To continue his football dreams, he attended and played at Butler Community College. After playing at the JUCO, he was still an unranked player for 247Sports. He chose UAB as his next path over Eastern Michigan, Texas State and Troy.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.3/6.9

Floor/Ceiling: Developmental / TE3

Scheme Fit: H-Back

Grade: UDFA

Injury History: Ankle injury in 2021.

Character Notes: N/A

