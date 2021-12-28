NFL Draft Profile: Grant Calcaterra, Tight End, Southern Methodist University Mustangs

#88

Pos: TE

Ht: 6050

Wt: 247

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Oklahoma/Santa Margarita Catholic

Grant Calcaterra SMU

Mustangs

Pros:

Calcaterra offers excellent blocking upside because of his size, technique and effort. He has the strength to create leverage as a run blocker. He uses good leg drive to create holes and gaps for runners to run through or off of. He was used in a multitude of ways for the Mustangs, mainly as an in-line tight end or in the slot. Shows fairly good short-area quickness out of his release. Over the middle, he can be a solid safety valve option underneath. At the top of his routes, he does show some good decisiveness and quickness to earn space. Anchor is solid when pass blocking or sealing the edge from an in-line position.

Cons:

As a receiver, Calcaterra lacks the speed to make an impact as a prolific target. He rarely is a hassle to deal with up the seam. His hips and midriff look extremely stiff and against any sort of lateral movement or change of direction. When he is tasked with blocking out in space, he is close to missing the block to seal the edge because of the lack of foot speed. As a blocker, his hands can be weak and not strong enough to grip onto blocks for long period of times. In general, he isn’t a great athlete and hurts his ability as a redzone target. At SMU, he did not contribute on special teams.

Summary:

Grant Calcaterra has endured a tough journey to get to this point in his football career. He started his career off at Oklahoma, where he showed early promise. This past season at SMU, Calcaterra has shown baseline ability in all areas of the game. He is a solid blocker with good size and strength. He lacks the athleticism, speed and separation ability to be a main target for an offense. He will need to continue to build on his frame and lean on his blocking ability to stick around in the NFL.

Background:

Hometown is Rancho Santa Margarita, California. Attended Santa Margarita Catholic HS. Calcaterra was a highly-touted recruit, ranking as a four-star tight end by the 247Sports Composite, including being the 6th ranked tight end in his class and the 25th best overall player out of the state of California. He committed and played three seasons at Oklahoma before retiring from the game because of medical concerns in November of 2019. After itching to get back on the field, he returned to playing in 2021, with the SMU Mustangs. In his personal life, Calcaterra is one of three triplets. His sister, Claire, attends Colorado and his brother, Andrew, attends Ohio State.

One-Liner:

After concussions derailed his career, Grant Calcaterra made a return with the SMU Mustangs. Considering the injury history, he is a fringe-rosterable player who will need to lean on his blocking ability to play in the NFL.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.7/6.8

Floor/Ceiling: Practice Squad/ TE3

Scheme Fit: In-Line

Grade: UDFA

Injury History: Battled a flurry of concussions in 2019, causing him to medically retire from the game in 2019. Also has suffered a broken finger, bruised sternum and chin contusion.

Character Notes: Mentally tough guy and has battled a lot with his return to football after retiring from the game because of concussions.

